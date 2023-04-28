Summer scoop: how to get yourself a healthy ice cream treat

In this section

Ice cream is a treat for any season. In the summer, a scoop will help you cool off and in the winter, you can enjoy your favourite slice of hot pie accompanied by ice cream.

India’s ice cream market was worth Rs 25,000 crore in FY22 and it is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.89 per cent between 2023 and 2028, according to TechSci Research, a market research company. India is one of the fastest-growing ice-cream consumption markets and consumers in its biggest cities will pay for premium brands.

“With improvements in cold chain infrastructure, such as temperature-controlled storage spaces, acquiring qualified operational and servicing people, and increased disposable incomes have enabled Indian consumers to afford premium-quality ice creams, prompting several international ice cream manufacturers to expand their operations in the country,” said a spokesperson for TechSci.

