Super top-ups in health insurance: Match deductible with base sum insured

With health insurance premiums rising sharply, the government is in talks with various stakeholders on ways to curb the surge, according to news reports. Policy changes may take time, but customers need immediate strategies to manage rising costs. One widely recommended approach is combining a base health policy with a super top-up.

Super top-up vs standard top-up

Rising medical costs require stronger financial protection. “Top-up and super top-up plans offer the additional safeguards many customers seek,” says Bhaskar Nerurkar, head – health administration team, Bajaj General Insurance (formerly known as Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company).

A super top-up covers cumulative