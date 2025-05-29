Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 09:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Swiggy's Corporate Reward: Save on meals, dineouts by using your work email

Swiggy's Corporate Reward: Save on meals, dineouts by using your work email

he offers include Swiggy One membership at discounted price, flat discount of Rs. 125 to Rs. 200 on food delivery orders, flat 20% off on large/ party orders on the food delivery app.

Swiggy

Image: X@Swiggy

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

If you’re a working professional juggling packed schedules, late nights, team lunches, or spontaneous weekend plans, there’s good news on the table—Swiggy has officially rolled out its Corporate Rewards Programme across 7,000 companies in India, offering exclusive discounts, perks, and cashback opportunities designed just for you.
 
And it's not stopping there—the programme is set to expand to over 15,000 organizations by the end of 2025. 
 
What Is Swiggy’s Corporate Rewards Programme?
Swiggy’s Corporate Rewards is a new benefits programme aimed at salaried professionals. Think of it as a loyalty package for people who work hard—and eat often. All you have to do is verify your official work email inside the Swiggy app, and you unlock a buffet of exclusive benefits tailored for office-goers.
 
 
These perks are live in India's major business hubs: Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Noida, Pune, and Kolkata, with more cities joining soon.

Here's how you benefit:
  • Discounted Swiggy One Memberships – Save on delivery fees and get priority customer support
  • ₹125–₹200 Off on regular food delivery orders
  • 20% Off on Large Orders – Ideal for office lunches, team meetings, or house parties
  • Up to ₹2,000 Off on Swiggy Dineout – Perfect for after-hours dinners or weekend outings
 
These savings can easily add up to ₹1,000–₹3,000 monthly, depending on your usage—money that can be redirected to savings, investments, or guilt-free splurging.
 
Who can use it?
The program is open to employees across a wide range of industries, including:
 
IT/Software & Consulting
E-commerce & Fintech
Banking & Insurance
Manufacturing, FMCG, and Auto
Media, Retail, Pharma, Healthcare, Education, and many more
 
All it takes is verifying your work email ID in the Corporate Rewards section of the Swiggy app.
 
How to get started?
  • Open the Swiggy app
  • Go to “Corporate Rewards” in the menu
  • Enter and verify your official company email ID
  • Once verified, all perks and offers are automatically unlocked.
 
"Whether it’s a working professional looking for reliable lunch options during a busy day, a team celebrating a successful project, a late-night worker seeking comfort food after hours, planning a weekend get together with friends, or hosting a group of friends on a match day, Swiggy’s Corporate Rewards Program makes the experience more rewarding and cost-effective. With exclusive offers designed for those with busy schedules, we’re helping people save time, save money, and still eat well — no matter where work takes them," said Deepak Maloo, Vice President-Food Strategy, Customer Experience and New Initiatives. 
Last month Swiggy launched the Students Rewards Programme, a youth-focused initiative that offers never-before, exclusive discounts and benefits to lakhs of college students across campuses in the country. Students can avail 3 months subscription of Swiggy One and One Lite at discounted rates for free deliveries and extra discounts. They can also get flat ₹200 off on food delivery orders above ₹699/₹799/₹899—perfect for those group meals and weekend hangouts.
             

First Published: May 29 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

