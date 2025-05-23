Friday, May 23, 2025 | 04:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Zepto pays ₹95 crore in April salaries, rivals Swiggy on employee costs

Zepto pays ₹95 crore in April salaries, rivals Swiggy on employee costs

Zepto's ₹95 crore salary payout in April nears Swiggy despite a smaller workforce, reflecting its aggressive hiring strategy and drawing comparisons with larger rivals like Zomato and Swiggy

Zepto

Zepto competes with Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart in the grocery and essentials delivery segment. (Photo: Reuters)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Quick commerce platform Zepto disbursed ₹95 crore in salaries to its 3,000-strong workforce in April, according to a report by Moneycontrol. This figure, though lower than the ₹115-120 crore reported in March and ₹105-110 crore in January and February, reflects the company’s growing fixed costs. 
The increase in employee expenses highlights Zepto’s aggressive hiring and compensation strategy. The report said that the company often offers salaries 2-3 times the industry average to attract top-tier talent. The March salary spike was partly attributed to the company’s relocation of employees from Mumbai to Bengaluru and the associated expenses of moving into a new office. April’s payout suggests a return to baseline levels.
 
 

High wage bills draw industry attention

The scale of Zepto’s salary bill has drawn comparisons with established competitors. “Zepto’s employee costs of about ₹100 crore is already 80 per cent of what Swiggy pays out, despite the latter being a much larger organisation,” a source said, as quoted by the report. 
Swiggy, with around 5,500 employees and multiple verticals including food delivery, quick commerce, events, and dining, had a wage bill of ₹120-130 crore in the same period. Despite being significantly smaller in scale and workforce, Zepto’s payroll is nearly at par with its more diversified rival.   

Also Read

Zepto

Qcom unicorn Zepto appoints Rachit Ranjan as chief public policy officer

PremiumZepto

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto starts testing new feature 'Swap & Save'

Zepto Atom

Zepto to launch its subscription-based analytics platform, 'Zepto Atom'

SHARE, acquisition

Motilal Oswal, Raamdeo Agrawal buy shares worth $100 million in Zepto

Delhi High Court

Delhi HC seeks response from Swiggy, Zepto, Meity on PwD accessibility plea

 

Facing off against industry majors

Zepto competes with Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart in the grocery and essentials delivery segment. The firm has also entered the food and beverages space through Zepto Cafe, where it competes with Eternal (formerly Zomato) and Swiggy. 
Eternal, which rebranded from Zomato and operates a wider array of services including Blinkit, has over 5,000 employees and pays out ₹160-170 crore in monthly wages. “Zomato has over 5,000 employees and pays around ₹160-170 crore in wages each month but Zepto, which is at a much smaller scale, paid ₹100 crore,” a source said, as quoted by the report.
 

Cash burn concerns and industry scrutiny

Last year, Zepto was reportedly burning ₹250-300 crore monthly, raising eyebrows among rivals. Eternal’s co-founder Deepinder Goyal claimed in March that quick commerce players were collectively burning ₹5,000 crore per quarter, with Zepto allegedly responsible for more than half. Zepto CEO Aadit Palicha dismissed these claims as “verifiably untrue”. 
With Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto locked in fierce competition, companies are increasing compensation packages, ESOPs, and incentives to attract top performers. Talent is also being poached from giants like Flipkart and Amazon as these firms race to expand rapidly. In this high-stakes battle, swelling salary bills have become the new norm.
 

Firm launches ‘Zepto Atom’

Zepto has launched a new subscription-based analytics platform called ‘Zepto Atom’, aimed at giving its brand partners deep insights into consumer behaviour and market trends. The platform, introduced earlier this month, is designed to help listed brands on Zepto leverage real-time data to make better business decisions.     
  Zepto Atom will be accessible via a standalone website and mobile application, and is positioned as a comprehensive tool for businesses seeking to enhance their understanding of customer preferences and improve performance on the platform.
The platform will enable brands to access data such as pin code-wise market share, allowing for hyperlocal insights into how products are performing in specific areas.

More From This Section

PremiumAfter Dalmia Bharat, Shree and Nuvoco join race to acquire Emami Cement

Dalmia Bharat under I-T lens post HC nod on reopening of assessment

Alembic Pharmaceuticals ups its US game plan, acquires Orit

Alembic Pharma receives USFDA approval for generic hypertension drug

Deposit money as directed, Tihar is not far, Supreme Court warns Jaypee

ED conducts raids on Jaypee Infratech, others in ₹12,000 cr fraud

RIL, Reliance, Reliance Industries

Reliance to double investments in Northeast to Rs 75,000 cr: Mukesh Ambani

Roadster X series, Ola Electric

Ola Electric begins deliveries of Roadster X electric motorcycles

Topics : Zepto Swiggy Zomato India ecommerce market BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 23 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIPL 2025 Orange Cap LeaderboardBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon