close
Sensex (-0.92%)
65508.32 -610.37
Nifty (-0.98%)
19523.55 -192.90
Nifty Smallcap (-0.86%)
5810.70 -50.20
Nifty Midcap (-1.32%)
40104.05 -536.75
Nifty Bank (-0.64%)
44300.95 -287.35
Heatmap

Table: Pension plans of various companies, terms and fees explained

Regular Pay, Single Pay and Single Pay Deferred Annuity schemes explained in Policybazaar table

Photo: Shutterstock

Photo: Shutterstock

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 5:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Also Read

You have time till 11 July to opt for higher pension: All you need to know

TCS bags 10-yr contract for managing Teacher's Pension Scheme in Eng, Wales

Rules to returns: What to consider in opting for higher pension from EPS

States switching to OPS incurring less proportion of earnings on pension

Old pension scheme 4.5 times more costly than the existing NPS: RBI Study

Fund review: HDFC Small Cap fund

Planning your festive break? Top 10 affordable destinations under Rs 10k

Mind your language: How transcription tools can help you at work

Home financing: Who get the best loan offers, what are the lowest rates?

Real estate: Buy or rent? Invest or occupy? Here's how you can decide

Topics : pension scheme Financial planning Personal Finance

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesVinFast Auto | TeslaStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesVedanta Ltd.SSC CHSL Tier-1 Result 2023 DeclaredGold-Silver PriceAsian Games Day 4 HighlightsAsian Games 2023 September 28 Schedule

Companies News

Adani group appoints new auditor for its main UK subsidiaries: ReportGoogle, Facebook, X, Edtech Cos likely to pay up to 18% IGST from October 1

Sports News

Asian Games 2023: Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes Gold at AsiadAsian Games LIVE updates, Day 5: Shooters win Gold; India medal tally - 22

India News

IPS officer who cracked Pulwama attack called back to Manipur amid violenceFire at Mukherjee Nagar: Delhi police books paying guest facility owner

Economy News

India's diamond firms in the rough as global trade sanctions mountAngel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon