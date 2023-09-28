Planning your festive break? Top 10 affordable destinations under Rs 10k

Goa has emerged as the most affordable tourist destination in India for Christmas and New Year Eve getaways, with an average room rate of Rs 7,621, according to Agoda. The data is based on the average room rates for 22- to 31 December 2023 and the analysis was done on 18 September 2023.

The destinations with the lowest average accommodation rates across the Asia Pacific region are Hat Yai in Thailand, Yogyakarta in Indonesia, Kuching in Malaysia, Dalat in Vietnam, Goa in India, Baguio in the Philippines, Nagoya in Japan, Taichung in Taiwan, Melbourne in Australia, and Busan in South Korea.

Average room rates vary from Rs 3,562 in Hat Yai to Rs 13,088 in Busan.

Hat Yai, Thailand (Average room rate: Rs 3,562)

Hat Yai is home to an abundance of trendy coffee shops, a vibrant nightlife scene, and delicious seafood. This southern city is also known for its local cuisine and delicious seafood. Hat Yai is an ideal base from which to explore the surrounding countryside, to visit the stunning waterfalls of Ton Nga Chang Wildlife Sanctuary, or to experience the traditional Thai culture of the Songkhla Old Town.

Planning a visit in December? Be sure to bring your Christmas spirit, because Hat Yai is home to a variety of festive events and decorations throughout the month.

Yogyakarta, Indonesia (Average room rate: INR 4,639)

Yogyakarta, often dubbed the "Cultural Heart of Java," is a captivating December vacation destination, pulsating with rich Javanese culture and remarkable historical sites, including the iconic Sultan's Palace, Keraton Yogyakarta. Explore beautifully adorned churches and witness local Christmas traditions that showcase the harmony between diverse cultures.

For a serene year-end, explore the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Prambanan's ancient temples. Or head just 25 km north to Kaliurang, where tranquil moments await with the stunning Mount Merapi as your backdrop. On New Year's Eve, don't miss the Alun-Alun Kidul (Southern Square) for the Yogyakarta Night Festival, where a dazzling firework show transforms the night into pure magic.

Kuching, Malaysia (Average room rate: INR 4,970)

Kuching might not be the ideal destination for Christmas buffs, but the capital of Sarawak is a beautiful and vibrant city that is known for its diverse culture, delicious food, and stunning natural scenery. A great getaway for the family to explore nature and make the most of those leftover vacation days.

Highlights in and around Kuching are the Semenggoh Nature Reserve and the Sarawak River. And of course, like anywhere in Malaysia, there’s a rich local cuisine, deliciously influenced by Malay, Chinese, and Indian specialities.

Dalat, Vietnam (Average room rate: Rs 5,633)

The mountain town, Dalat, is a popular tourist destination year-round, but especially worth a visit during the Christmas and New Year season. The town is transformed into a winter wonderland, with twinkling lights, festive decorations, and a joyful atmosphere.

The cool weather is ideal for exploring the town’s hotspots, like the Crazy House, Xuan Huong Lake, and the flower-filled Valley of Love.

Goa, India (Average room rate: Rs 7,621)

Goa, the party haven of India, is renowned for its pristine beaches, bustling nightlife, vibrant marketplaces, and mouth-watering seafood. Often overlooked, the state also boasts a tranquil side full of hidden treasures, making it an ideal spot for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Baguio, the Philippines (Average room rate: Rs 7,869)

The cool, crisp air of Baguio sets it apart from the rest of the tropical country, earning the moniker ‘Summer Capital of the Philippines’. But make no mistake about it: Baguio and its varied idyllic and commercial offerings are travel hotspots all year long. Take in the sight of pine trees as you travel through the landscape for perennial tourist favourites such as Mines View Park and Camp John Hay. Baguio also has its own heritage of crafts and folk art which recently earned it another distinction as a UNESCO Creative City. The city also has a vibrant thrifting scene at the Baguio Night Market where you can find the best vintage items.

Don't leave Baguio without treating yourself to strawberries, which thrive in the city’s unique topography. From celebrating Christmas morning with strawberry taho (a Pinoy snack comprising soft tofu, syrup, and small pearls called sago) to ringing in the new year with a toast of strawberry wine with your loved ones, a holiday in the highlands will surely be a core memory for the whole family.

Nagoya, Japan (Average room rate: Rs 8,863)

Nagoya, the fourth-largest city in Japan, is a vibrant and cosmopolitan destination that offers something for everyone. During the Christmas and New Year's Eve seasons, the city comes alive with festive illuminations, special events, and a festive atmosphere.

Nagoya is known for its stunning winter illuminations, which are some of the best in Japan. The city's main thoroughfares and parks are transformed into magical winter wonderlands with millions of twinkling lights, like the Nabana no Sato botanical garden and the illumination of the Sakae and Osu districts.

Taichung, Taiwan (Average room rate: Rs 9,526)

Taichung not only boasts a rich historical and cultural heritage but is also brimming with awe-inspiring natural beauty. Known for its diverse range of tourist attractions and activities, Taichung caters to travelers of all types, whether you're fond of exploring cultural relics, savouring delicious cuisine, or indulging in the wonders of nature.

Taichung is set to host the Lishan Guguan Light Art Festival this December, spanning a month of enchanting light artistry.

Melbourne, Australia (Average room rate: INR 12,839)

Melbourne has long been dubbed Australia’s ‘Cultural Gem’ boasting a dynamic art scene, lively sporting events, world-famous artisan coffee, and thriving nightlife all with charm. During Christmas time and the school holidays, the seaside metropolis comes alive with family-friendly delights, too.

With the world’s fourth-largest tram system, Melbourne is a great destination to explore on foot.

Busan, South Korea (Average room rate: Rs 13,088)

Busan is a coastal destination true to its name with a combination of beautiful beaches, modern skyscrapers, traditional markets and cozy café alleys. For a rare chance to see the diverse cityscape at a single glance, you can visit Busan X the SKY, the observatory on the top floor of the second highest building in Korea, located on Haeundae Beach. If you prefer a more tranquil experience, take a walk along the Dalmaji-gil Road, dotted with small, charming cafes that boast magnificent views of the blue ocean.

How about a unique winter festive lights experience by the sea? Gwangalli Beach holds the Gwangalli Marvelous Drone Light Show, a Saturday evening weekly spectacular that displays a jaw-dropping array of drone lights spread across the clear winter night sky.