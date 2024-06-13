Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Tax law requires you to report income, assets abroad: What you must do

Income Tax penalty for not disclosing foreign shares, investments or assets is up to Rs 10 lakh

foreign investment
Premium

Individuals and Hindu Undivided Families classified as residents and ordinary residents have to report their foreign income. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Bindisha Sarang Mumbai
6 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2024 | 6:55 PM IST
Failure to disclose foreign shares and other overseas assets in your Income Tax return (ITR) could lead to penalties or even jail. Indian law requires resident individuals who hold specified foreign assets (FA) at any time during the relevant accounting period to file ITR.

"Reporting of foreign assets in the tax return is essential and should not be ignored. The Income Tax Department can issue a notice for up to 17 years if you underreport or fail to report your foreign assets or income," says Ankit Jain, partner, Ved Jain & Associates.

Individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) classified as
Topics : income tax returns Personal Finance Financial planning

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 13 2024 | 6:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayKuwait FireWeather TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi Water CrisisGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon