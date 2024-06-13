Tax law requires you to report income, assets abroad: What you must do

Individuals and Hindu Undivided Families classified as residents and ordinary residents have to report their foreign income. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Failure to disclose foreign shares and other overseas assets in your Income Tax return (ITR) could lead to penalties or even jail. Indian law requires resident individuals who hold specified foreign assets (FA) at any time during the relevant accounting period to file ITR.

"Reporting of foreign assets in the tax return is essential and should not be ignored. The Income Tax Department can issue a notice for up to 17 years if you underreport or fail to report your foreign assets or income," says Ankit Jain, partner, Ved Jain & Associates.

Individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) classified as