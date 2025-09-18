Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 07:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Tax notice? Joint owners must save documents showing who funded asset buy

Tax notice? Joint owners must save documents showing who funded asset buy

At the time of purchase, both sides ought to make a formal declaration of beneficial interest and financial contribution

Income Tax Bill, Income Tax
premium

The issue is not limited to immovable property like flats or land.

Sanjeev Sinha New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 7:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A recent ruling in the case of Smt. Mita Chatterjee vs Income Tax Officer highlights how joint ownership of property can trigger unintended tax disputes. Her husband bought a flat in Kolkata, claimed tax exemption on it (he had sold another flat in Gurgaon to make this purchase) and made her its co-owner. An assessment officer made a tax demand of Rs 70.46 lakh on her. The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) Delhi Bench quashed this addition made in the wife’s hands, observing she was only a co-owner in name while her husband had funded the entire purchase. Cases like
Topics : Personal Finance tax
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon