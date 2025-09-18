Tax notice? Joint owners must save documents showing who funded asset buy

A recent ruling in the case of Smt. Mita Chatterjee vs Income Tax Officer highlights how joint ownership of property can trigger unintended tax disputes. Her husband bought a flat in Kolkata, claimed tax exemption on it (he had sold another flat in Gurgaon to make this purchase) and made her its co-owner. An assessment officer made a tax demand of Rs 70.46 lakh on her. The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) Delhi Bench quashed this addition made in the wife’s hands, observing she was only a co-owner in name while her husband had funded the entire purchase. Cases like