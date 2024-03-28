The financial year is ending: Here is what you must do for your investments

The end of the financial year is a good time to review your investment portfolio. You can set right issues that could have crept into it over the past year and make a fresh start. One of the most important aspects of reviewing your portfolio is to check asset allocation. If it has gone out of whack, you need to set it right through rebalancing.

Equity market run-up

The equity markets have been on fire over the past year. Largecap funds have given a category average return of 42.5 per cent, midcap funds have given 55.6 per cent, and smallcap