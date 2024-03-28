Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

The financial year is ending: Here is what you must do for your investments

Avoid triggering taxation during portfolio rebalancing by buying more of underperforming asset class

financial planning, personal finance
Premium

The end of the financial year is a good time to review your investment portfolio. (File photo)

Sanjay Kumar SinghKarthik Jerome New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 9:42 PM IST
The end of the financial year is a good time to review your investment portfolio. You can set right issues that could have crept into it over the past year and make a fresh start. One of the most important aspects of reviewing your portfolio is to check asset allocation. If it has gone out of whack, you need to set it right through rebalancing.

Equity market run-up

The equity markets have been on fire over the past year. Largecap funds have given a category average return of 42.5 per cent, midcap funds have given 55.6 per cent, and smallcap

Also Read

5 reasons why the fall in mid, smallcaps in 2024 is not similar to 2018

With small & midcaps outperforming, direct more money to largecaps: Experts

'Correction cleared some smallcap froth, but largecaps still better placed'

Sensex sheds 906 pts, Nifty below 22K: Key factors behind today's crash

S&P Global hikes India's FY24 GDP growth forecast by 40 bps to 6.4%

Key information about health insurance plans gathered in one table

Goa, Puri or Dubai: Where Indians are travelling this Good Friday weekend

Bima Sugam - your one-stop portal for all insurance policies: Details here

Faster funds, more flexibility: How T+0 settlement cycle benefits investors

There are rewards for investors who are averse to taking market risk

Topics : Financial year closing Financial planning Personal Finance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 9:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNirmala SitharamanLok Sabha Election LiveRR vs DC Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon