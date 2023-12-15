Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

TMFs: Capture current high yields by staying invested till maturity

Select a fund with a longer duration to gain from possible rate cuts next year

tmf fund mutual fund
Premium

Bindisha Sarang
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 10:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Aditya Birla Sun Life (SL) Mutual Fund has launched the Aditya Birla SL Crisil IBX Gilt April 2033 Index Fund. The scheme’s new fund offer opened for subscription on December 15 and will close on December 21. It is an open-ended target maturity fund (TMF) that tracks the Crisil IBX Gilt Index–April 2033.
 
Says A Balasubramanian, managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO), Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company: “The fund has a 10-year portfolio maturity. With its longer duration, it offers investors the potential for enhanced accrual benefits and capital gains.”  

This fund has a portfolio

Also Read

Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch

Can the Jio-BlackRock joint venture stir the AMC pot? What analysts say

Sun Pharma Q1 net profit drops 2% YoY, Revenue up 11%; US sales at $471 mn

Cricket World Cup 2023 Prize money: How much winner and runner-ups will get

HDFC AMC, UTI AMC: Charts suggest up to 15% rally in select AMC shares

56% to shut bank lockers due to rising rentals, KYC requirement: Survey

Wait time for German visa appointment for Indians is only two to five days

Over 40 crore in India don't have health insurance: Report

Loan EMIs to rise! SBI hikes MCLR by up to 10 basis points

Time to review insurance cover; and buy art: Top personal finance stories

Topics : Your money Personal Finance Guide to Personal Finance Aditya Birla Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 10:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCBSE Board exam 2024Gold Silver Price TodayHero MotoCorp | Ather EnergyUPSC CMS Exam 2023Shreyas Talpade Heart AttackBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon