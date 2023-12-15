TMFs: Capture current high yields by staying invested till maturity

Aditya Birla Sun Life (SL) Mutual Fund has launched the Aditya Birla SL Crisil IBX Gilt April 2033 Index Fund. The scheme’s new fund offer opened for subscription on December 15 and will close on December 21. It is an open-ended target maturity fund (TMF) that tracks the Crisil IBX Gilt Index–April 2033.



Says A Balasubramanian, managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO), Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company: “The fund has a 10-year portfolio maturity. With its longer duration, it offers investors the potential for enhanced accrual benefits and capital gains.”



This fund has a portfolio