Business Standard
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Ultra-luxury homebuyers move quick: Conversion time down to 15 days in 2025

Ultra-luxury homebuyers move quick: Conversion time down to 15 days in 2025

An alaysis of the budget category data shows that ultra-luxury homes (priced >Rs 3 Cr) involve the lowest conversion time, clocking in at just 15 days in H1 FY 2025. Back in FY 2024, it was 22 days

Luxury home, Luxury homes

Photo: Shutterstock

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 4:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 With housing emerging as a much-preferred investment option, the time it takes for property seekers to convert to buyers is a critical metric to gauge overall demand. Latest data from property consulting firm Anarock indicates that this conversion time (from first lead to actual booking) is reducing steadily and stands at about 26 days in the first half of FY2025, against the highest peak of 33 days in fiscal year 2021.
 
The lead-to-conversion time was at its lowest at 25 days in FY 2019 and FY 2024.
 
An alaysis of the budget category data shows that ultra-luxury homes (priced >Rs 3 Cr) involve the lowest conversion time, clocking in at just 15 days in H1 FY 2025. Back in FY 2024, it was 22 days - thereby reducing by a whole week.
 
 
  "Ultra-luxury homes buyers are financially equipped to make quicker decisions. Also, high-end homes are currently in greatest demand and desirable inventory tends to sell out fast, necessitating a need for speed," said Anuj Puri, Chairman - ANAROCK Group.
 
Out of all budget categories, buyers of homes priced between Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 Cr took the most time (about 30 days) to decide on buying a home from the day they first got a lead to paying the booking amount. 
conversiond;f

More From This Section

UK, UK immigration, UK visa

What happens when UK study visa expires for Indians? Options explained

Loan, Home Loan, Money

Is there a charge on prepayment of home loan?

India is pushing for greater disclosures by credit card companies, fintech firms, and payment aggregators (PAs) at the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), so that the sender and recipient in a cross-border financial transaction can be easily identifi

Credit card rewards, benefits cut: What options do customers have?

vistara

Last Vistara flight today: 6 deadlines for passengers, credit card holders

Donald Trump

What Trump's re-election means for India, debt market and your investments

 
"In contrast, in FY 2024, the conversion time for this category of homes was the lowest at just 20 days," said Puri. "However, if we compare H1 FY2025 data with that of the previous fiscal (FY2024), we note a slight increase in the conversion time – from 25 days in FY 2024 to about 26 days in H1 FY2025. We can attribute this to escalating property prices across cities in the last one year, which are causing purchase decisions to take longer ".
 
The conversion for homes priced between Rs 1 crore to Rs 3 Crore stood at 27 days in H1 FY 2025. In FY 2024, conversion time taken was highest for homes priced between Rs 1-2 crore.
 
 Properties priced between Rs 2 Cr to Rs 3 Cr took 26 days to be booked.
 
Affordable homes saw a minor reduction in the conversion time – from 27 days in FY 2024 to 26 days in H1 FY 2025.
 
Essentially, buyers took a longer time to book homes in FY2021 than they are taking today. Given that the last few years have seen a surge in new supply by branded developers, buyers feel empowered to make quicker decisions as confidence in these players is high.
 
"Even with these decreases in lead-to-buy periods, it is unlikely that we will see any marked incremental changes in this process overall," added Puri. "Indian home buyers do not make purchase decisions lightly, given the huge capital outlay often involving most or all of their savings. Obviously, luxury and ultra-luxury home buyers do not operate from a place of financial constraint; however, this segment constitutes just about 10-11% of the overall Indian residential market sales currently. Affordable, mid-range - and, of late, upper-mid-range buyers will continue to define the bulk of demand in the country," he added.

Also Read

Real Estate, office spaces, Commercial Real Estate

Puravankara shares locked in 5% lower circuit after net loss extends in Q2

Real Estate, office spaces, Commercial Real Estate

Interarch Building Products plans to double turnover to Rs 2,500 cr by 2028

real estate

Brigade Group eyes Rs 800 cr revenue from Chennai real estate project

IBBI

Include land authority in CoC for real estate insolvency cases: IBBI

avdhootgjpd

Singer Avadhoot Gupte buys luxury apartment in Bandra for Rs 7.75 crore

Topics : Real Estate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 4:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon