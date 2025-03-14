Friday, March 14, 2025 | 04:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Under-construction property: Check developer credibility before investing

Under-construction property: Check developer credibility before investing

Construction delays forced homebuyers to pay equated monthly instalments and rent simultaneously

construction labour worker
Premium

Sanjay Kumar SinghKarthik Jerome
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2025 | 4:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Homebuyer demand is increasingly moving from ready-to-move-in (RTMI) properties to newly launched or under-construction (UC) projects. According to property consultancy ANAROCK, new launches accounted for 40 per cent of the homes sold in 2024, up from 26 per cent in 2019.
 
Why RTMI was preferred earlier
 
Before the setting up of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Rera), many markets were dominated by fly-by-night developers. “They would announce projects but lacked the ability to complete them. This resulted in a massive burden of stalled or heavily delayed projects in which countless buyers lost money. It led to depressed consumer confidence and
Topics : Your money Personal Finance property deals

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon