Use multi-asset allocation funds if you are a new investor in the market

In a new open-ended fund offer (NFO), HSBC Mutual Fund launched a multi-asset allocation fund (MAAF) for investing in equity and equity-related instruments, debt, money market securities, and gold and silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Subscriptions for the scheme's NFO will open on February 8 and close on February 22. The scheme will re-open for fresh subscriptions and redemptions on March 1. "This scheme aims to spread the risk and optimise performance to deliver risk-adjusted growth in the long run," said Kailash Kulkarni, chief executive officer (CEO), HSBC Asset Management Company (India).

Classification

Asset management companies (AMCs) have different strategies in