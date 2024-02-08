Sensex (    %)
                        
Use multi-asset allocation funds if you are a new investor in the market

Evolved investors should use the option only as part of diversification of funds

personal finance
Multi-asset allocation fund have lower risk than pure equity funds. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Bindisha Sarang Mumbai
6 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 8:40 PM IST
In a new open-ended fund offer (NFO), HSBC Mutual Fund launched a multi-asset allocation fund (MAAF) for investing in equity and equity-related instruments, debt, money market securities, and gold and silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Subscriptions for the scheme's NFO will open on February 8 and close on February 22. The scheme will re-open for fresh subscriptions and redemptions on March 1. "This scheme aims to spread the risk and optimise performance to deliver risk-adjusted growth in the long run," said Kailash Kulkarni, chief executive officer (CEO), HSBC Asset Management Company (India).

Classification

Asset management companies (AMCs) have different strategies in

Topics : Personal Finance Financial planning exchange traded funds

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 8:40 PM IST

