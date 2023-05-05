Want to benefit from downturn in interest rates? Go for a dynamic bond fund

How do they work?

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) allows most debt fund categories to hold bonds within a narrow maturity range. “Fund managers of dynamic bond funds enjoy complete flexibility. They can change the duration of their fund to any extent, as and when they like,” says Arnav Pandya, founder, Moneyeduschool.

After the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) paused its rate hike cycle in April, many investors are trying to figure out whether it could hike the repo rate again, begin to cut it soon, or keep it at a high level for a long time. While they want to benefit from a downturn in interest rates, they are not sure whether this is the right time to enter longer-duration funds. Such investors should consider investing in a dynamic bond fund, a category that currently has 25 funds with total assets under management of Rs 31,835 crore.