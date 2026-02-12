What are the best car loan interest rates available today?

Buying a car is no longer just about luxury or status. As urban sprawls expand evermore, a car has become a necessity for a growing number of families, both for work and for pleasure. And there is the safety factor: two-wheeler accidents and fatalities far outnumber those involving cars. As a popular automobile influence often exhorts his followers 'Eat two rotis less, but buy a car for the family', pointing to the growing number of two-wheeler accidents. In case you are considering making a car purchase, it is also advisable to take out an auto loan instead of paying up front because it eases up your capital. Here are the best car loan rates from different public- and private-sector banks, provided by Paisabazaar.com.