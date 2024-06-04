What should investors do as India's market see worst fall since March 2020?

The euphoria on Monday turned to panic on Tuesday as the NDA coalition fell way short of the emphatic performance that the exit polls had forecast. Investors, who had anticipated a strong victory for the ruling party, found themselves caught off guard as the actual election results painted a different picture.

The Nifty ended the day at 21,884.50, down 1,379 points after touching a low of 21,281 during the day. The Sensex tumbled 4,389 points to finish at 72,079.05, after having hit 70,234 intra-day.The India VIX surged by 31%, reaching 31.71 before settling at 26.7475, highlighting increased volatility and market fluctuations in response to the election results. This spike in volatility suggests that traders and investors should brace for continued turbulence.



What should investors do?

Analysts suggest that investors should prioritize stocks with reasonable valuations amidst this uncertainty. The market sentiment indicates a looming bear market, with projections of a potential decline of over 20% by April 2025.

We believe Indian equities will go into a bear market and will fall by more than 20% by April 2025. Hence, investors should buy only when the market is deeply oversold and that too for the short term to medium term only," said Amit Goel, Co-Founder & Chief Global Strategist, Pace 360.

With anticipated waves of buying and selling over the next year, timing will be crucial. Goel has urged investors to enter the market when selling pressures seem to ease and exit when buying momentum wanes.

Furthermore, sectors previously favored by the market may see a shift in focus due to potential changes in government priorities. It's anticipated that consumer-based stocks will garner attention as the government aims to address urban and rural distress.





"The unexpected outcome of the general election sparked a wave of fear selling in the domestic market, reversing the recent substantial rally. Despite this, the market maintains its expectation of stability within the coalition, led by BJP as the major election winner, thereby mitigating substantial downside in the medium-term. This is likely to lead to a major shift in political policy with a focus on social economics, which will have a positive effect on the rural economy. Alongside, the sectors that have topped in the past five years, including power, capital goods, real estate, and industrials, are advised to exercise caution in the near term. Nevertheless, the long-term growth prospects for these sectors remain robust," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services. "This setback in the polls serves as a reminder for investors to stay vigilant and make well-informed decisions. Navigating through market fluctuations requires a disciplined approach and a keen understanding of the evolving landscape," said Goel.

As uncertainties loom, investors are advised to tread cautiously and align their investment strategies with changing market dynamics. Sticking to fundamentals and staying abreast of developments will be key in navigating the evolving investment landscape.