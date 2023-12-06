Sensex (0.52%)
69653.73 + 357.59
Nifty (0.40%)
20937.70 + 82.60
Nifty Smallcap (0.40%)
6743.60 + 27.10
Nifty Midcap (0.25%)
44232.45 + 109.55
Nifty Bank (-0.38%)
46834.55 -177.70
Heatmap

With small & midcaps outperforming, direct more money to largecaps: Experts

Rebalancing by allocating more to an underperformer will help you avoid tax liabilities

market
Premium

Bindisha Sarang
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 6:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Financial experts recommend reviewing one’s financial portfolio annually. December is a good time to carry out this task so that you can hit the ground running at the start of the new year.

Adhil Shetty, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bankbazaar, says, “A periodic review allows for necessary adjustments, be it portfolio rebalancing, changing asset allocation, or setting new financial targets. Such fine-tuning is essential to get optimal returns in line with one’s financial aspirations.”

Check progress against goals

Also Read

7 key changes to Senior Citizen's Savings Scheme: All you need to know

Three financial planning mistakes experts make

Statsguru: Six charts explain the cost of lower financial savings

Savings puzzle: Does the fall in financial savings show household distress?

Govt relaxes norms for small savings schemes: Check details here

80% of all term deposits are in the Rs 1.5-10 mn range, 60% from metros

All you need to know about new DSP Nifty Smallcap250 Quality 50 Index Fund

Infra, manufacturing, utilities to be biggest beneficiaries of bull market

NPS: Select and switch fund managers based on long-term performance

With both stocks and gold on fire, is yellow metal the new multi-bagger?

Topics : Midcaps Smallcap Guide to Personal Finance Personal Finance Financial Advisor Financial savings

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 6:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 5Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon