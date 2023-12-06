With small & midcaps outperforming, direct more money to largecaps: Experts

Financial experts recommend reviewing one’s financial portfolio annually. December is a good time to carry out this task so that you can hit the ground running at the start of the new year.

Adhil Shetty, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bankbazaar, says, “A periodic review allows for necessary adjustments, be it portfolio rebalancing, changing asset allocation, or setting new financial targets. Such fine-tuning is essential to get optimal returns in line with one’s financial aspirations.”

Check progress against goals