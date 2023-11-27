Year-end financial overhaul: Update nominations, review credit report

With just a month left for the new year, it’s an opportune time to undertake a financial housekeeping exercise. Take care of a few key operational aspects of your finances, which would then set the stage for more complex activities like goal review, portfolio check, rebalancing and so on.

Update your nominations



Make sure that all your nominations and addresses are up-to-date. It ensures that your heirs don’t face any complications in the future. Nominations and addresses are of paramount importance in bank accounts, insurance policies, mutual funds, etc.