Aiims Delhi among world's top 100 hospitals; who ranked number 1?

Newsweek and Statista in their World's Best Hospitals report evaluated over 2,400 hospitals across 30 countries. Aiims, New Delhi ranked the 97th best hospital in the world, up 25 ranks from past year

Aiims New Delhi, All India Institute of Medical Science

Aiims New Delhi, All India Institute of Medical Science | Image: Wikimedia commons

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (Aiims) in New Delhi has been ranked the 97th best hospital in the world by Newsweek and Statista in their ‘World’s Best Hospitals 2025’ report. This is a major improvement for the institute that was ranked 122nd in the same report in 2023, moving up nine spots to 113th rank in 2024, and now another 16 spots to the 97th rank.
 
The annual ranking, now in its sixth year, evaluated over 2,400 hospitals across 30 countries, measuring performance through patient satisfaction, clinical outcomes, hygiene standards, and peer recommendations from thousands of medical professionals.
 
 

Indian hospitals in ‘Top 250’ list

Aside from Aiims, two other Indian hospitals made the top 250 list. Two other institutions — Medanta - The Medicity in Gurgaon and Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh — also featured prominently, ranked 146th (ranked 166th in 2024) and 228th (ranked 246th in 2024), respectively. 

Aiims joins global elite

Established in 1956, Aiims Delhi has long served as India’s flagship medical institute, known for its extensive range of specialised services, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and highly qualified faculty. As a government-run institution offering largely subsidised treatment, its inclusion in the top 100 globally highlights India’s ability to deliver excellence in public healthcare and marks a major milestone for the India public healthcare system.
 

PGIMER, Medanta recognised

 
Aiims was not the only public institute to make the list. PGIMER in Chandigarh, founded in 1962, also earned a spot, reinforcing the growing global recognition of India’s public healthcare institutions. 
Medanta, a leading name in private healthcare since 2009, was also featured for its excellence in specialised fields such as cardiology, oncology, and organ transplantation, as well as its commitment to adopting cutting-edge medical technologies.
 

Who ranked first in the list?

Topping the 2024 list are the Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic in the United States, followed by Toronto General in Canada and Johns Hopkins Hospital, while Sweden’s Karolinska University Hospital rounded out the top five.
 
The inclusion of Indian hospitals in global rankings reflects the country’s expanding role in the international healthcare landscape. Institutions like Aiims Delhi are helping set benchmarks for quality and accessibility, demonstrating how India is combining medical expertise, advanced infrastructure, and affordability to provide care at scale.
 
This is also important as India has been actively trying to grow as a medical tourism destination. Many people travel to India each year for medical, wellness, and IVF treatments, with the sector being estimated to be worth $9 billion in 2022. This is further supported by the government's ‘Heal in India’ initiative, which projects the country’s medical tourism industry to grow to $13 billion by 2026.
 

Topics : AIIMS Health with BS Medanta Medanta Hospitals PGIMER hospitals Government hospitals Private hospitals

First Published: Apr 18 2025 | 9:59 AM IST

