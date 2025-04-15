Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 01:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / Policy push needed to boost breast cancer screening among women: Experts

Policy push needed to boost breast cancer screening among women: Experts

A study published in the BMC Public Health indicate that India's breast cancer screening rates are among the lowest globally

medical therapy cancer treatment

Many women in India are unaware that early detection of breast cancer can lead to a survival rate of over 90 per cent

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With a study showing that only 1.3 per cent of Indian women aged 45 and above undergo screening for breast cancer, experts have called for immediate policy interventions, awareness campaigns and infrastructural advancements to encourage more women to opt for testing.

A study published in the BMC Public Health indicate that India's breast cancer screening rates are among the lowest globally.

While countries like the US and several European nations boast of screening rates above 80 per cent, India lags even behind some African nations, where 4.5 per cent of women undergo mammograms.

Kerala leads with the highest screening rate in India at 4.5 per cent, followed by Karnataka (2.9 per cent) and Maharashtra (2.05 per cent), while Delhi records a shockingly low rate of less than 1 per cent.

 

Experts attributed these abysmal statistics to multiple factors, including lack of awareness, social stigma, poor accessibility, and widespread misconceptions about mammography.

Also Read

Dementia

New study finds no evidence technology causes 'digital dementia' in elderly

Obesity

Why Mounjaro's India entry has doctors and patients picking up the phone

Hospital beds

Ujala Cygnus to acquire around 60% stake in Punjab hospital chain

Siddharth Nandyala

Meet 14-yr-old Indian-origin teen whose app detects heart disease in 7 secs

Narendra Modi, Modi, Ayushman Card

Ayushman Bharat: Key health conditions not covered under ₹5 lakh insurance

Many women in India are unaware that early detection of breast cancer can lead to a survival rate of over 90 per cent, making regular screenings a crucial preventative measure.

Dr Ashish Gupta, Chief of Medical Oncology at Amerix Cancer Hospital, said the combination of misinformation and cultural taboos creates a significant barrier to early detection of breast cancer in India.

"Many women delay or avoid screenings due to fear, societal pressure, and a general lack of education on the subject. The result? Late-stage diagnoses and drastically reduced survival rates.

"Women in rural India face additional hurdles, including the sheer lack of diagnostic centres. Many need to travel long distances to reach a hospital offering mammography services, which can be both expensive and time-consuming," Dr Gupta said.

Furthermore, the perception that mammograms are painful or harmful due to radiation exposure prevents many from undergoing the procedure.

To bridge this gap, health experts and policy-makers are advocating for urgent reforms.

Mass awareness campaigns must be implemented to educate women about the life-saving benefits of regular screenings. Mobile screening units should be deployed to remote and underserved regions to ensure accessibility.

Additionally, government-led free screening programs can encourage more women to undergo mammograms without financial barriers.

Dr Gupta further emphasised the need for immediate action and said, "Implementing mobile mammography units and integrating breast cancer screening into routine health check-ups will significantly improve early detection. Awareness alone is not enough - ?we need action at the grassroots level. Collaborating with local leaders, NGOs, and even social influencers can help break the cultural stigma associated with cancer screening."  Dr Shubham Garg, Director and Head, Dept of Surgical Oncology, Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Delhi said, "Importance of screening should be inculcated from the school level itself. All girls must be taught self breast examination so that they are self aware and can make use of screening mammography once they cross the age of 45 years.

Workplace wellness programs should incorporate regular cancer screenings, he added.

Dr Gupta said, "If companies include mammograms in their annual health check-ups, we can encourage a larger number of working women to prioritise their health."  Dr Rahul Bhargava, senior oncologist at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, said, "To increase screening percentage for cancer, spreading awareness is most important step.

"The time to act is now. Women's health must be at priority, and we need nationwide initiatives to ensure no woman in India loses her life to a disease that could have been detected and treated early," he emphasised.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

TB

38% rise in notified TB cases in children aged 14 or below in 5 years

Parkinson's disease new image

Parkinson's to affect 25 million by 2050; early signs, treatments explained

Centre, Delhi sign MoU for Rs 2,000 crore health infrastructure mission

Centre, Delhi sign MoU for Rs 2,000 crore health infrastructure mission

Bryan Johnson

Anti-ageing millionaire Bryan Johnson raises alarm over India's pollution

Muscle building, diabetes, health, fitness

Hit the gym! Building muscles may cut diabetes risk by 44%, genes no bar

Topics : Health with BS breast cancer Reducing Risk of Breast Cancer

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayMehul Choksi DetainedLatest News LIVEUP Board Result 2025Garena Free Fire Max CodeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon