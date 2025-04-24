Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 12:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aiims Raipur conducts Chhattisgarh's first swap kidney transplant

Aiims Raipur conducts Chhattisgarh's first swap kidney transplant

Union Health ministry said swap kidney transplant, which is also known as Kidney Paired Transplant (KPT), can lead to a 15 per cent increase in the number of transplants

Aiims Raipur

Aiims Raipur has played a pivotal role in the development of organ transplant in Chhattisgarh | Credit: X/@aiims_rpr

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Aiims Raipur has successfully performed its first swap kidney transplant, making it the first among the newer Aiims institutions and the first government hospital in Chhattisgarh to carry out this complex and life-saving procedure.

The Union Health ministry said swap kidney transplant, which is also known as Kidney Paired Transplant (KPT), can lead to a 15 per cent increase in the number of transplants.

In a swap transplant, a patient with renal failure who has a willing living donor but is unable to receive the kidney due to an incompatible blood group or the presence of HLA antibodies can still undergo a transplant by exchanging donors with another incompatible pair. Through this arrangement, both recipients receive compatible kidneys, resulting in successful transplants for both pairs.

 

In the case at Aiims Raipur, two male End Stage Renal Disease patients, aged 39 and 41 from Bilaspur, had been on dialysis for three years, the ministry said in a statement.

Both were advised to undergo kidney transplantation.Their respective wives came forward as living donors. However, due to blood group incompatibility direct donation was not possible.

To overcome this challenge, the transplant team at Aiims Raipur coordinated a successful swap transplant, the statement said.

Each donor gave her kidney to the other recipient, ensuring blood group compatibility and enabling both patients to receive life-saving organs. The surgery was conducted on March 15, and all four individuals -- both donors and recipients -- are currently recovering well under close observation in the Transplant ICU.

Recognising its potential, the National Organisation and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) has recommended for the implementation of Swap donor transplantation to all states and Union Territories as this option could increase the number of donors.

The NOTTO has also decided to have a 'uniform one nation one swap transplant programme' to facilitate these transplants more effectively across the country, the statement said.

Aiims Raipur has played a pivotal role in the development of organ transplant in Chhattisgarh. The institute has successfully developed a renal transplant program, encompassing both living and deceased donor transplants.

Six deceased donors have donated their organs in last two years, the statement said.

Aiims Raipur has also been first amongst the newer Aiims to start deceased donor organ donation and deceased donor kidney transplantation, it said.

It is also the first in the state to start deceased donor paediatric kidney transplantation. To date, the institute has performed 54 kidney transplants with a graft survival rate of 95 per cent and patient survival rate of 97 per cent, reflecting its clinical excellence and commitment to high-quality patient care.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

