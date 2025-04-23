Ayushman Bharat hospital list: How to check free treatment near you

Under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), the Centre’s flagship health insurance scheme, all public hospitals in states implementing it are deemed empanelled, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). Private hospitals are empanelled by the state health agencies of respective states.
Launched in 2018, the scheme aims to provide a health cover of up to ₹5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation. It primarily targets economically vulnerable sections and covers all senior citizens aged 70 and above, irrespective of income or socio-economic status.
How to find Ayushman Bharat empanelled hospitals in your area
The government provides two primary tools to search for hospitals under AB-PMJAY:
Option 1: Use the PMJAY hospital finder portal
Step 1: Visit the official PMJAY hospital search portal: https://hospitals.pmjay.gov.in/Search
Step 2: Choose your state and district from the respective drop-down menus
Step 3: (Optional) Refine your search using filters such as hospital type (government, private), specialities, or specific services
Step 4: Click “Search” to view a list of empanelled hospitals in your selected area
Step 5: The list will show hospital names, addresses, contact details, and available services under AB-PMJAY
Option 2: Use the Health Facility Registry (HFR) portal
Step 1: Visit the HFR search page: https://facility.abdm.gov.in/searchV2
Step 2: Enter your search criteria (by facility name, location, specialities, or type)
Step 3: (Optional) Filter results by ownership type (government, private, PPP) or services offered (blood bank, diagnostics, pharmacy, etc)
Step 4: View detailed listings of health facilities, including operational status and services
Nearly 30,000 hospitals are empanelled under Ayushman Bharat
As of October 31, 2024, a total of 29,870 hospitals were empanelled under AB-PMJAY, of which 13,173 were private, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed the Lok Sabha in response to a question on Ayushman Bharat dated December 6, 2024.