Delhi gets 671 5G ambulances, traffic cops trained for emergency response

The new ambulance fleet, which will be a paid service, includes both Basic Life Support (BLS) and Advanced Life Support (ALS) vehicles; Delhi Police personnel will trained to provide emergency medical

Earlier this month, Zenzo launched a network of 25,000 private ambulances across 450 cities in India with an average ambulance response time of less than 15 minutes.(Photo: Zenzo/Representative image)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 8:34 PM IST

Delhi Traffic Police has tied up with ambulance provider Zenzo to roll out a fleet of 671 5G-enabled ambulances to bolster its emergency response services in the capital.
 
Alongside the emergency vehicles, over 100 traffic police officers are being trained in CPR and basic first aid, which will enable them to double up as first medical responders during emergencies, particularly road accidents, a PTI report said.
 
The new ambulance fleet includes both Basic Life Support (BLS) and Advanced Life Support (ALS) vehicles. With integrated 5G technology, these units are capable of real-time health data transmission — a critical tool for doctors and paramedics to prepare treatment protocols even before the patient reaches the hospital.
 
 
Amid surging road accidents, Zenzo chief executive officer Sweta Mangal described the initiative as a step towards making Delhi-NCR "emergency ready".
 
Earlier this month, Zenzo launched a network of 25,000 private ambulances across 450 cities in India with an average ambulance response time of less than 15 minutes. 

However, unlike government-run ambulances, those provided by the company are a paid service: a basic ambulance will cost Rs 1,500 for a 5-km distance, and an additional Rs 50 per km thereafter, Mangal said.
 
"Zenzo's core mission is to 'Make India Emergency Ready' by harnessing digital technology to build a robust medical emergency service infrastructure. We aim to provide the largest network of validated ambulances across the country available through a nation-wide toll free number 1800 102 1298," she added.

Topics : Health with BS Delhi-NCR healthcare BS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 8:34 PM IST

