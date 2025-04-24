Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 09:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
World Immunisation Week 2025: Vaccines save 6 lives a minute, says WHO

World Immunisation Week 2025: Vaccines save 6 lives a minute, says WHO

World Immunisation Week 2025: WHO's global health campaign reaffirms the power of vaccines in protecting lives and communities; here's all you need to know

A young Indian girl receiving a dose of oral polio vaccine by a trained healthcare worker

A young girl receiving a dose of oral polio vaccine by a trained healthcare worker (Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

World Immunisation Week 2025 is being observed from April 24 to April 30 with the theme ‘Immunisation for all is humanly possible’. This annual campaign, led by the World Health Organization (WHO), aims to raise awareness about the importance of vaccines and ensure equitable access to immunisation services for everyone, everywhere.
 
“Immunisation is one of humanity’s greatest achievements. Over the last 50 years, essential vaccines have saved at least 154 million lives. That’s six lives a minute, every day, for five decades,” says WHO.
 

According to WHO, by investing in immunisation, governments can prevent devastating outbreaks and reduce the long-term burden on healthcare systems and economies. “Every dollar invested in vaccines generates a return of up to US$ 44 in economic benefits,” the organisation adds.
 

What is World Immunisation Week and why is it observed?

 
World Immunisation Week is a global health initiative observed in the last week of April to promote vaccine awareness and disease prevention. It encourages the use of vaccines to protect people of all ages and prevent outbreaks of infectious diseases.
 

Who organises World Immunisation Week?

 
The campaign is led by WHO in collaboration with national governments, health professionals, civil society organisations, and global partners. It is part of WHO’s wider goal to promote universal health coverage and build stronger healthcare systems worldwide.
 

Why vaccination matters: Impact of immunisation on global health

 
Vaccination has helped eradicate smallpox, nearly eliminate polio, and control diseases like measles, hepatitis B, and diphtheria. However, challenges such as vaccine hesitancy, misinformation, and access barriers remain in many parts of the world, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.
 
In 2025, WHO is underscoring that full vaccine coverage is an achievable goal—with proper infrastructure, political will, and public cooperation.
 

Focus for 2025: Vaccine equity and post-pandemic catch-up

 
This year’s theme focuses on ensuring vaccine equity across geographies and social groups. The campaign prioritises reaching people in remote, underserved, and conflict-affected areas. WHO also calls for catch-up drives to compensate for immunisation delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The campaign aims to:

Promote the role of immunisation in enabling longer, healthier lives
 
Encourage national and local governments to transform vaccine access into actual coverage by strengthening delivery systems

What individuals can do to support immunisation

  • Stay informed about vaccination schedules: Make sure you and your family receive all age-appropriate vaccines 
  • Promote accurate vaccine information: Counter misinformation by sharing science-backed content 
  • Support awareness efforts: Participate in World Immunisation Week activities and mobilise your community

How health professionals can boost vaccine coverage 

Healthcare workers are encouraged to use every patient interaction to check vaccination status, provide updates, and educate families. Their role is crucial in building vaccine trust and boosting coverage in under-immunised areas.
 

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

