Home / Health / Aiims study finds catheter infections in hospital widespread across India

Aiims study finds catheter infections in hospital widespread across India

Estimates published in The Lancet Global Health journal show that on average, around nine bloodstream infection events occur every 1,000 days that a central line

The researchers said that tracking rates of bloodstream infections in ICUs can help countries develop preventive measures suited to a healthcare system | Photo: AdobeStock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

Bloodstream infections acquired during a hospital stay due to the use of a catheter are prevalent across ICUs in India and are often caused by microbes having a high level of antibiotic resistance, according to a study led by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi.

Antibiotic resistance -- in which antibiotic drugs are rendered ineffective because disease-causing microbes have become immune to them -- can extend one's hospital stay and treatment costs, adding stress to a public healthcare system.

Estimates published in The Lancet Global Health journal show that on average, around nine bloodstream infection events occur every 1,000 days that a central line -- a catheter inserted in a patient's large vein instead of an intravenous line -- was in place in the intensive care units (ICUs) of Indian hospitals.

 

'Central line-associated bloodstream infections', or CLABSI, are preventable infections -- often acquired from a hospital environment -- and significantly contribute to illness and death in low- and middle-income countries, including India.

The researchers said that tracking rates of bloodstream infections in ICUs can help countries develop preventive measures suited to a healthcare system.

However, setting up a surveillance that systematically tracks infections due to catheter use or other hospital-acquired infections calls for a significant amount of resources and is a challenge in low- and middle-income countries, including India, they said.

The team analysed data from 200 intensive care units received by the Indian Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAI) surveillance network from 54 hospitals across the country over a period of seven years.

"During the surveillance period from May 1, 2017, to April 30, 2024, 8,629 laboratory-confirmed CLABSI events, 3,054,124 patient-days and 977,052 central line-days were recorded. The overall pooled CLABSI rate was 8.83 per 1,000 central line-days," the authors wrote.

Highest rates of bloodstream infections linked to central line catheter use were seen to occur during 2020-21, coinciding with the Covid-19 pandemic, which the researchers said may be due to overwhelmed ICUs, staff shortage and compromised infection prevention measures.

The study -- first large-scale observational one, providing a standardised surveillance report of CLABSI in India -- provides a valuable opportunity for a quality improvement-based approach for the reduction of CLABSI, the authors said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

