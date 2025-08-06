Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 07:47 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Resident doctors at AIIMS-Patna call off strike over MLA 'misbehaviour'

Resident doctors at AIIMS-Patna call off strike over MLA 'misbehaviour'

The Resident Doctors Association said, 'The abeyance of our strike shall be with immediate effect from today in view of the larger public interest and our moral responsibility towards patient care'

aiims patna, neet ug, cbi arrests mbbs students from patna

The RDA said that it was "satisfied that an FIR has been filed promptly" against Chetan Anand and his security guard, who allegedly roughed up resident doctors last week. | Image: WikiMedia Commons

Press Trust of India Patna
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Resident doctors of AIIMS-Patna, who are on indefinite strike in protest against alleged misbehaviour of Sheohar MLA Chetan Anand, on Tuesday called off their cease work "for 10 days".

In a statement issued late in the evening, the Resident Doctors Association (RDA) said, "The abeyance of our strike shall be with immediate effect from today in view of the larger public interest and our moral responsibility towards patient care." 

  The RDA also said that it was "satisfied that an FIR has been filed promptly" against Chetan Anand and his security guard, who allegedly roughed up resident doctors last week.

 

"This abeyance is not a withdrawal of our stance but a responsible step taken in good faith and in the larger public interest. We remain vigilant and united, and we trust the administration will uphold its assurances in both letter and spirit", said the statement, adding that "We will review the situation after ten days and take further decisions accordingly."  The RDA said most of its key demands have been duly acknowledged and acted upon. 

"An FIR has been filed promptly in the recent incident involving violence against resident doctors involving Chetan Anand. The institute has addressed the media, publicly condemning the incident and expressing full institutional support for residents. A written assurance has been provided by the administration, committing to the safety and dignity of resident doctors," it said.

Also Read

aiims patna, neet ug, cbi arrests mbbs students from patna

Aiims-Patna services hit as doctors strike over MLA's conduct enters day 3

crime against women rape assault

AIIMS Bhubaneswar nursing officer held for sexual harassment of attendant

Oral health

Good oral hygiene may lower cancer risk, suggests AIIMS-led research

The Woman Who Ran AIIMS: The Memoirs of a Medical Pioneer

'The Indira Gandhi of AIIMS': Sneh Bhargava's memoir is a compelling readpremium

Edtech

AIIMS Paramedical admit card 2025 to be out today at aiimsexams.ac.in

"We sincerely thank the Executive Director and administration of AIIMS Patna for acknowledging our concerns, taking swift action, and working with us constructively to ensure the safety and dignity of resident doctors," it said.

The RDA has been on indefinite strike since August 1.

The RDA had earlier alleged, "The MLA, his wife and his armed guards forcibly entered the hospital area, physically assaulted security staff, threatened resident doctors with death and brandished a firearm within hospital premises last week. A hospital guard was brutally injured, and resident doctors were subjected to threats and abuse inside their own workplace.

Anand, the RJD-turned-JD(U) legislator, had lodged a police complaint, alleging that staffers of AIIMS-Patna misbehaved with him and his wife during a visit to the hospital last week. The MLA alleged that he and his wife were mistreated by hospital staffers when they went to visit a supporter admitted to the facility.

The MLA's mother, Lovely Anand, is the JD(U) MP from the Sheohar Lok Sabha seat. Later, on the basis of a complaint filed by AIIMS administration on behalf of RDA, another FIR was registered against the MLA.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

SC junks clause granting green nod exemption to education projects

Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal (Photo: PTI)

Centre refutes Mamata's claim on floods, says water release was regulated

Kartavya Bhavan

All Kartavya Bhavans may be ready in 2 years: Manohar Lal Khattar

Sunjay Kapur's mother, Rani Kapur, on Thursday shot off a letter to the company board, alleging that she was “coerced” into signing documents behind “locked doors”

Sunjay Kapur died of natural causes in UK, reveals Coroner's report

transfer pricing provisions, associated enterprise definition, draft Income Tax Bill 2025, beneficial ownership tax rule, intra-group transactions India, house property income taxation, pre-construction interest deduction, Income Tax Act associated e

IT dept finds ₹30,444 cr undisclosed income in FY25, held 465 surveys

Topics : AIIMS MLAs Doctors' strike Strike

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtel Q1 ResultQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Gold and Silver Rate TodayAdani Ports Q1 ResultsTATA Capital IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon