Cancer care expands beyond metros as providers bet on tier-2, tier-3 India

Healthcare providers say the shift is being driven by rising patient loads in smaller cities, the need to reduce migration to metros for treatment, and improving oncology infrastructure outside traditional hubs such as Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru.

Diagnostics companies are also pushing beyond metros as demand for precision oncology grows. 4baseCare, a cancer genomics and diagnostics firm, is expanding into cities such as Srinagar, Guwahati, Coimbatore and parts of Rajasthan after establishing facilities in places like Jammu and Kottayam.

“We want to bring advanced genomic testing closer to patients in tier-2 and tier-3 cities where access and awareness are still limited,” said Hitesh Goswami. “Most of the cancer burden already exists there, but diagnosis and screening have historically been lower.”

4baseCare specialises in genomic profiling to help doctors personalise treatment plans. Goswami said the company is moving away from the traditional centralised diagnostics model by setting up testing infrastructure within hospital systems instead of relying solely on collection centres that send samples to metro hubs.

Industry executives said the economics of expansion into smaller cities are more complex than often perceived. While rentals and real estate costs are lower outside metros, equipment and compliance costs remain largely unchanged.

“The machine cost does not change whether you are setting up in Bengaluru or a smaller city,” Goswami said, adding that logistics and skilled manpower remain major operational challenges outside metros. “In fact, people's costs can sometimes increase because you have to incentivise trained professionals to relocate.”

Capital expenditure also remains significant. 4baseCare said setting up a genomics lab can cost between Rs 3 crore and Rs 10 crore, depending on scale and equipment.

Alongside hospitals and diagnostics firms, patient-support organisations are also decentralising services to reduce the financial and emotional burden on families forced to travel to metros for treatment.

Access Life Assistance Foundation, which provides accommodation and support services for children undergoing cancer treatment, is expanding into cities such as Tiruvannamalai, Raipur, and Puducherry after establishing centres in Pune, Silchar, and Manipal.

“We realised that children were travelling from rural India to metros because they did not have access to specialised support infrastructure locally,” said Girish Nair. “Our strategy is to identify hospitals in tier-2 and tier-3 cities that already have strong treatment protocols and create support ecosystems around them.”

Nair said non-medical expenses such as accommodation, food and transportation can account for nearly half the overall cost burden for families undergoing long-term cancer treatment. The foundation’s shelter homes, focused specifically on paediatric cancer care, aim to reduce these pressures by providing accommodation close to treatment centres.

Why are smaller cities seen as the next oncology frontier?

Executives across the sector believe the next phase of oncology growth will increasingly come from smaller cities, where awareness levels and health-seeking behaviour have improved significantly after the Covid-19 pandemic.

“With increasing screening and awareness, more cases that previously went undetected in smaller towns are now being diagnosed,” Goswami said. “The next frontier for cancer care expansion is clearly tier-2 and tier-3 India.”

Even so, industry players cautioned that challenges remain around affordability, specialist availability and logistics. While government insurance schemes and state-funded programmes are improving access to treatment, private providers said a large section of patients still rely on out-of-pocket expenditure, making lower-cost community-based models increasingly important.

MOC Cancer Care and Research Centre, which operates community cancer centres across western and northern India, plans to expand its network from about 28-29 centres currently to nearly 40 by the end of this financial year. The company recently launched a new facility in Navi Mumbai and is eyeing further expansion in Delhi-NCR and southern markets, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kochi, over the next few years.

“We are looking at expansion of our community cancer centres, which are registered hospitals and not daycare centres,” said Ashish Joshi. “Cancer care was previously concentrated within a few tertiary hospitals, but given the burden of disease, community cancer centres offering proximity, access and clinical excellence are becoming increasingly important.”

According to Joshi, metro markets continue to remain the immediate focus because of greater acceptance of specialised oncology facilities, stronger insurance penetration and the availability of oncologists. However, the company is also evaluating partnerships in smaller towns over time.