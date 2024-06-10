Cancer treatment: Doctors reveal facts you didn't know about Chemotherapy

The term "chemotherapy" refers to a drug treatment that kills or damages cancer cells and improves cancer control. But, there are a few concerns individuals have about chemotherapy and understanding these points can assist with facilitating any anxieties you might have about this kind of treatment.

A wide range of chemotherapy drugs are available. Chemotherapy medications can be utilised alone or in combination to treat a wide range of tumours. Although chemotherapy is a safe and effective treatment for many kinds of cancer, it can also cause side effects. Some chemotherapy side effects are gentle and treatable, while others can cause serious complexities.

What do doctors have to say about cancer chemotherapy?

Dr Ashish Gupta, American board-certified Medical Oncologist and Chief of Medical Oncology at Unique Hospital Cancer Centre in New Delhi's Dwarka while speaking to HT said that “Chemotherapy, a well-established cancer treatment, uses drugs to target and destroy fast-growing cells. Its versatility allows it to be used either on its own or in combination with other treatments, forming part of a multimodal approach to cancer therapy.”

Dr Amit Upadhaya, Senior Consultant, Medical Oncology at MASSH Hospital in New Delhi stated that, “Chemotherapy is not a single drug but a group of more than 400 drugs. Though many chemotherapy drugs can have certain side effects but now as new agents are coming up, the side effect profile is also getting better and in fact many of the newer preparation have minimal side effects and are very safe even in patients of liver or kidney dysfunctions.”

Dr Amit Upadhaya concluded, “It is not necessary that all patients of chemotherapy will have hair fall, or vomiting or mouth ulcers. In fact now with better premedication, these side effects are hardly seen. Also there are many chemotherapy drugs which don’t cause hair fall. Few non medical interventions like yoga, meditation, regular exercise, regular fruits and vegetables intake etc. have been shown to decrease the side effects and also chances of cancer coming back.”

5 things to know about chemotherapy

• Many patients are able to maintain a relatively normal life while undergoing chemotherapy because it is not painful. It is essential to stay away from close contact with people who are sick, as chemotherapy can loosen the immune system.

• Have confidence, no other person will get the disease or have any issue if you are taking chemo, like your life partner, grand kids, or any other individual around you.

• Age isn't a hindrance to getting chemotherapy. Your physical fitness will be assessed before treatment begins, and the chemotherapy regimen will be modified to meet your specific requirements.

• Depending on the type of chemotherapy and your preferences, chemotherapy can be given through a chemo port, a PICC line, or a normal IV line.

• Many individuals keep on working while at the same time going through chemotherapy. Most patients don't feel quick side effects after their medicines; these effects normally start a couple of days after the fact. Also it is necessary to take days off from work.