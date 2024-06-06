Health Ministry asks states to ensure fire safety preparedness in hospitals

New Delhi: The charred building of the Baby Care Hospital after a fire broke out here on Sunday, in east Delhi, Monday, May 27, 2024. Seven newborns were killed and five others injured in the incident, according to officials. (Photo: PTI)

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday asked all states and union territories (UTs) to ensure implementation of critical fire and electrical safety measures at all healthcare facilities, as cases of hospital fires see an uptick in recent weeks.

In a review meeting chaired by Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Atul Goel, all state and UT administrations were asked to conduct regular preventive fire risk assessment drills to identify potentially vulnerable areas.

The ministry asked states to implement appropriate fire prevention measures such as proper storage of flammable materials and regular and optimal preventive maintenance of electrical circuits and systems.





This comes as the national capital has had three major hospital fire incidents in the last two weeks, with short circuits being claimed as the cause of fire in at least two incidents.

The health ministry’s directives also include providing staff training on fire safety protocols, installation and optimal maintenance of fire detection systems, and establishing emergency response plans for evacuating patients, staff, and visitors in the untoward event of a fire.

It also asked states to ensure preparedness for heat-related illnesses (HRIs) by implementing heat action plans in light of increasing cases of heat-related illnesses. State health departments were directed to assess preparedness in all healthcare facilities, check the availability of ambulances, and provide dedicated heat stroke rooms at all facilities.

“More than 80 confirmed and suspected deaths have been reported across the country due to heat strokes in May 2024,” an official said on the condition of anonymity.

State and UT administrations have been urged to conduct follow-up reviews for ensuring dedicated heat stroke rooms, oral rehydration solution (ORS) corners, and strengthening surveillance through the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP). The ministry’s push for fire safety and heatwave preparedness comes after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on May 27 forecasted that maximum temperature is likely to remain above normal over most parts of the country in June 2024, except in parts of the southern peninsular India, where temperatures are expected to remain between normal to below normal.