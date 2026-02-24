Centre to roll out free HPV vaccine drive for 14-year-old girls nationwide

In a move aimed at eliminating cervical cancer, the Centre is set to roll out a nationwide vaccination campaign against human papillomavirus (HPV).

According to sources in the Union Health Ministry, vaccination under the national campaign will be voluntary and free of cost, targeting girls aged 14 years.

The move comes even as cervical cancer remains the second most common cancer among women in India, with nearly 80,000 new cases and over 42,000 deaths reported annually.

The government, in 2024, had first announced that it was considering adding the HPV vaccine to the country’s immunisation programme.

With this, India will join more than 160 countries that have already introduced HPV vaccinations.

Officials in the know told Business Standard that India’s campaign will include Gardasil, which is manufactured by MSD.

“The quadrivalent HPV vaccine protects against HPV types 16 and 18, which cause cervical cancer, as well as types 6 and 11,” they said.

Currently, the vaccine is available only in private hospitals and costs up to Rs 4,000 per dose.

India’s apex immunisation body, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), had already recommended the introduction of the vaccine.

Under India’s partnership with vaccine alliance Gavi, Gardasil vaccines approved by India’s drug regulator and widely used internationally will be made available for the national programme.

“The procurement follows stringent quality and cold-chain standards, enabling the government to provide the vaccine free of cost to eligible girls across all states and Union Territories,” said officials in the know.

The vaccination programme will be conducted exclusively at designated government health facilities, including Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, Community Health Centres (CHCs), subdistrict and district hospitals, and government medical colleges.

These sites will be linked to government health facilities, ensuring immediate medical support and reinforcing safety and parental confidence.

Officials added that all such sessions will be conducted under the supervision of trained medical officers, with systems in place for post-vaccination observation and management of rare adverse events.

“Each vaccination session will be carried out in the presence of trained medical officers, supported by skilled healthcare teams and equipped for post-vaccination observation and management of any rare adverse events,” said another official in the know.