Tiny particles, big risks: The hidden threat of microplastics to fertility

As infertility rates rise globally and more couples seek medical support, researchers are examining not only lifestyle and age but also environmental exposures. Microplastics, once considered mainly an ocean pollutant, are now being detected in reproductive fluids, and scientists are investigating what this could mean for egg and sperm health.

Microplastics detected in reproductive fluids

Dr Kshitiz Murdia, CEO & Whole-Time Director of Indira IVF Hospital Limited, explains that recent studies have identified microscopic plastic particles in ovarian follicular fluid and in human semen.

“Emerging research indicates that microplastics have now been detected in human reproductive fluids, raising important questions about their potential role in declining egg and sperm quality,” he says.

Follicular fluid surrounds and nourishes the developing egg, and it plays a crucial role in helping the egg mature properly. Seminal plasma supports sperm survival and motility. The detection of plastic particles in these sensitive environments confirms that microplastics can cross biological barriers and reach reproductive tissues.

Dr Sonu Taxak, Senior IVF Consultant & Director, Yellow Fertility, adds that early human detection has gone beyond semen and follicular fluid.

“Microplastics have been detected in human blood, placenta, semen, ovarian tissue, along with follicular fluid, confirming systemic exposure,” she notes.

Detection alone does not prove harm, yet it strengthens concerns that environmental exposure is not limited to the gut or lungs but may extend to the reproductive system.

How do microplastics enter the body?

Microplastics enter the body through everyday exposure, most commonly through ingestion and inhalation. Key routes include:

Contaminated drinking water and seafood

Packaged and processed foods stored in plastic

Airborne synthetic fibres in indoor environments

Heating food in plastic containers

Due to their microscopic size, these particles can cross intestinal and placental barriers and then circulate in the bloodstream. Once absorbed, they may travel and potentially accumulate in reproductive tissues.

What could microplastics be doing to eggs and sperm?

Dr Murdia points to hormonal disruption as a central concern. Microplastics often carry chemical additives such as bisphenols and phthalates, which are known endocrine disruptors. These chemicals can interfere with oestrogen and testosterone (key reproductive hormones) signalling and therefore affect reproductive health.

In men, a higher microplastic burden has been associated with:

Reduced sperm concentration

Lower sperm motility

Increased DNA fragmentation

In women, concerns centre on:

Impaired egg maturation

Altered follicular development

Possible diminished ovarian reserve

A global systematic review titled “Molecular and Cellular Effects of Microplastics and Nanoplastics in the Pathogenesis of Human Diseases” highlights deeper cellular pathways. One important way this may happen is through damage to mitochondria, which are the parts of the cell that produce energy. When cells do not have enough energy, eggs and sperm may not function properly. The review also highlights possible genetic damage, including harm to DNA and instability in chromosomes, which are essential for healthy cell development.

“Microplastics may increase oxidative stress, a key factor known to impair egg and sperm quality,” adds Dr Taxak.

Oxidative stress occurs when harmful molecules called free radicals build up in the body and overwhelm its natural defence systems. This imbalance can damage cells and genetic material, and it may also trigger low-grade inflammation that disrupts egg development and sperm production.

Who is most at risk?

Pregnant women and babies- Microplastics have been found in the placenta and amniotic fluid, suggesting exposure during pregnancy

Couples trying to conceive - Those with low ovarian reserve or borderline semen parameters may be more vulnerable to environmental stress

IVF patients - Reducing exposure may help support better treatment outcomes

A link to global fertility decline?

Global research over several decades has shown declining fertility worldwide, and environmental pollutants are among the factors under investigation. However, experts emphasise caution.

Dr Murdia underlines that current findings demonstrate association and biological plausibility rather than definitive causation. Larger and long-term clinical studies are required to establish how everyday exposure translates into measurable fertility outcomes.

How to reduce exposure in daily life

While it is impossible to eliminate exposure entirely, small practical steps may help minimise contact:

Avoid heating food in plastic and use glass or steel instead

Filter drinking water where possible

Choose whole fresh foods over heavily packaged options

Improve indoor ventilation and reduce dust

Opt for natural fibre clothing and minimise synthetic textiles

Use glass or metal storage containers instead of plastic

For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS

This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.