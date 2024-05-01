Covishield vaccine case: Plea filed in SC seeking probe on AstraZeneca

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court of India seeking a panel of medical experts to examine the safety of Covishield, the AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, after the pharmaceutical giant admitted a rare blood clot risk associated with the jab in a United Kingdom lawsuit.

The petitioner, Vishal Tiwari, argues that over 175 crore doses of Covishield have been administered in India based on government assurances of its safety. However, recent revelations in the United Kingdom raise concerns about potential side effects.

AstraZeneca, facing a class-action lawsuit in the United Kingdom for alleged vaccine-related deaths and injuries, has acknowledged that its vaccine can cause Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS) - a condition with blood clots and low platelet count - in rare cases.

The petition highlights the case of Jamie Scott, a United Kingdom citizen who suffered a permanent brain injury after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine. The lawsuit filed by Scott and similar cases in the United Kingdom seek damages totalling up to £100 million.

In light of these developments, the petition filed by Tiwari urges the Supreme Court to establish a medical expert panel to investigate Covishield's side effects and risk factors. It also calls for the implementation of a vaccine damage payment system for those severely disabled due to COVID-19 vaccination and to provide compensation to people who suffered severe disabilities or death due to vaccine side effects.

The plea argues that a system like the United Kingdom's vaccine damage payment scheme is necessary to support those who experience serious side effects.