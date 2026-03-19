Datanomics: At 116th, India trails on key indicators in happiness index
India ranks 116th in the World Happiness Report 2026, highlighting gaps in social support and health despite economic gains
Sneha Sasikumar
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The International Day of Happiness (March 20) serves as a reminder that the national wellbeing is not defined by economic growth alone. The 14th World Happiness Report, released on Thursday, ranked Finland the happiest country for a record ninth consecutive year with a score of 7.764 out of 10, followed by Iceland and Denmark. India ranked 116th out of 147 countries in 2025 with an average score of 4.536. It scored below 1 on four of the six indicators — social support, healthy life expectancy, generosity, and perception of corruption.