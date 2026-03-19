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Home / Health / Datanomics: At 116th, India trails on key indicators in happiness index

Datanomics: At 116th, India trails on key indicators in happiness index

India ranks 116th in the World Happiness Report 2026, highlighting gaps in social support and health despite economic gains

Imaging: Ajaya Mohanty
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Imaging: Ajaya Mohanty

Sneha Sasikumar
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 10:52 PM IST

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The International Day of Happiness (March 20) serves as a reminder that the national wellbeing is not defined by economic growth alone. The 14th World Happiness Report, released on Thursday, ranked Finland the happiest country for a record ninth consecutive year with a score of 7.764 out of 10, followed by Iceland and Denmark. India ranked 116th out of 147 countries in 2025 with an average score of 4.536. It scored below 1 on four of the six indicators — social support, healthy life expectancy, generosity, and perception of corruption. 
Little cheer 
India climbed two ranks this year, from its 118th position in 2024. This is a significant improvement from the 140th position in 2018. 
 
Slips on health and generosity 
Between 2019 and 2025, India saw declines in healthy life expectancy and generosity, even as it improved on GDP per capita. 
 
Score declined by 0.44 points in a decade 
India’s happiness score slipped by 0.44 points between 2011 and 2025. Among neighbours, China recorded the sharpest rise while Afghanistan saw the steepest fall. Among the top three happiest countries, Denmark was the only one to record a decline. 
 
 
Topics : Happiness Report UN World Happiness Report India Economic growth