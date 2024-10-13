Business Standard
Home / Health / FAIMA calls for elective services shutdown in hospitals from Monday

FAIMA calls for elective services shutdown in hospitals from Monday

Several RDAs and other doctors' associations across India had earlier shut non-urgent elective services for 13 days in August 2024, calling it off after being urged by the Supreme Court

Doctor, Medicine, Medical

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2024 | 9:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), a body representing resident doctors’ associations (RDAs), on Sunday called for a shutdown of elective services in hospitals across India starting Monday in solidarity with protesting doctors in West Bengal. 

The call for a shutdown of elective services comes after reports of violence against protesting junior doctors who are on a strike demanding justice for a 31-year-old resident doctor, who was found brutally assaulted in the seminar hall of Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Elective services are non-urgent and not medically necessary. These procedures are usually scheduled in advance and differ from urgent or emergency surgeries requiring immediate attention due to life-threatening conditions.
 

Several RDAs and other doctor’s associations across India had earlier shut non-urgent elective services for 13 days in August 2024, calling it off after being urged by the Supreme Court. 

In an open letter addressed to all state RDAs, including those in medical colleges and institutes of national importance, the doctor’s body said that after exhaustive discussions, they have unanimously decided that it is time to unite on a national scale. 

“We had given an ultimatum for escalation to the Chief Minister of West Bengal in a previous letter, however no satisfactory action has been seen, compelling us to request all RDAs and medical associations across the country to join us in our call for a shutdown of elective services across the country, commencing Monday,” the communication stated. 

The body, however, also requested all RDAs to ensure that emergency services remain functional at all times.

More From This Section

blood vessels

World Thrombosis Day 2024: History, importance, and tips to reduce the risk

Mental health

Mental wellbeing paradox: How cost, stigma hinder therapy access in India

Eyedrop, pharma

More than 85% of cases of vision loss in country preventable: Experts

mental health, depression, mind

World Mental Health Day 2024: History, Significance, theme, quotes and more

processed food

How fried and processed foods are fuelling India's diabetes epidemic


The Supreme Court had also asked the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to form a ten- member National Task Force (NTF), to formulate a protocol for the safety and security of healthcare professionals. 

The apex court had directed the task force to submit an interim report within three weeks and a final report within two months of the order. 

Also Read

Protest, Doctor Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest, Junior doctor Protest

RG Kar case: Two more doctors join hunger strike as it completes first week

hunger strike, Kolkata Hunger Strike, Doctor Protest, Protest

RG Kar case: WB govt silent, condition of fasting medics deteriorating

Junior doctors Protest, Protest, Doctor Protest

RK Kar row: IMA writes to CM Mamata on fast unto death by junior docs

Indian medical association, IMA logo

Bengal doctors' stir: IMA writes to CM Mamata, says security a prerequisite

Hospital, Medical, Emergency, Doctor

Draft norms on passive euthanasia can expose doctors to legal scrutiny: IMA

Topics : indian medical association hospitals Supreme Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 13 2024 | 9:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon