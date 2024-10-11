Business Standard
Home / India News / Bengal doctors' stir: IMA writes to CM Mamata, says security a prerequisite

Bengal doctors' stir: IMA writes to CM Mamata, says security a prerequisite

They deserve your immediate attention, the IMA said in its letter to Banerjee, adding that the West Bengal government is fully capable of fulfilling all demands of the protesters

Indian medical association, IMA logo

IMA said it supports the 'just demands' of the protesting doctors | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 6:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Thursday urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to resolve the issues of junior doctors who are on a hunger strike in Kolkata, saying a safe working environment is not a luxury but a prerequisite.

In a letter to Banerjee, the IMA said it has been almost a week since the young doctors started the hunger strike and they deserve her "immediate attention".

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The junior doctors of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata have been protesting against the alleged rape and murder of a colleague on August 9. Their indefinite hunger strike entered the fifth day on Thursday.

 

The IMA said it supports the "just demands" of the protesting doctors.

"They deserve your immediate attention," the IMA said in its letter to Banerjee, adding that the West Bengal government is fully capable of fulfilling all demands of the protesters.

"Peaceful ambience and security are not a luxury. They are a prerequisite. We appeal to your good self to settle the issues with the young generation (of) doctors as an elder and the head of the government," the IMA said.

More From This Section

Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani

Forbes 2024: Ambani leads, Adani gains big, India's rich hit new high

Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata: The unlikely social media star who captured millions of hearts

Ratan Tata

From disjointed to unified: Ratan Tata's transformation of Tata Group

Ratan, Ratan Tata Funeral, NCPA lawn, Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata gets state funeral as nation bids farewell to business tycoon

Loan

Highlights: Fema authority orders confiscation of Rs 252 cr assets of Chinese-controlled loan app

"The entire medical fraternity of India is concerned and trusts (that) you will be able to save their lives," it added.

The junior doctors went on "cease work" following the alleged rape and murder of their colleague on August 9. They ended their stir after 42 days on September 21 following assurances from the state government to look into their demands.

However, they began the indefinite fast at the Dorina Crossing in Dharmatala in the heart of Kolkata on Saturday evening, claiming that the government did not fulfil their demands.

Some of the demands of the protesters are justice for their colleague, immediate removal of Health Secretary N S Nigam, and formation of task forces to ensure essential provisions for CCTV, on-call rooms and washrooms at their workplaces.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Hospital, Medical, Emergency, Doctor

Draft norms on passive euthanasia can expose doctors to legal scrutiny: IMA

'Protests won't stop': Bengal IMA defies SC order over RG Kar rape case

'Protests won't stop': Bengal IMA defies SC order over RG Kar rape case

Resume work, leave justice to SC: IMA chief Asokan to protesting doctors

Resume work, leave justice to SC: IMA chief Asokan to protesting doctors

Indian medical association, IMA logo

FAIMA raises concerns over electoral integrity in IMA, alleges corruption

Union Minister of Rural Development Giriraj Singh

News updates: Man tries to attack Giriraj Singh during Begusarai event, arrested

Topics : Mamata Banerjee indian medical association West Bengal Bengal doctors strike doctors in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 6:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata Death LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon