close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Govt addressing lack of human resource supply in hospitals, says V K Paul

Paul highlights major infra push given in healthcare sector

healthcare, long-term sickness, hospitalization, hospital

Photo: Bloomberg

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2023 | 10:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government is looking to address issues related to lack of human resource in medical institutions, V K Paul, Member, NITI Aayog said on Friday.

Addressing the FICCI Heal Conference in New Delhi, Paul said that the government has already doubled the number of medical colleges from 387 to 716. This has been accompanied by a rise in the number of MBBS seats from 52,000 to about 108,000 and postgraduate seats from 32,000 to over 68,000.

Paul also announced that India has crossed the World Health Organisation (WHO) benchmark of one doctor per thousand patients for allopathy. "We currently stand at 1.3 doctors per thousand patients after adding Ayush doctors to this tally," he said.

Speaking on the government's infrastructure push, he said that there has been an expansion in medical institutions, district hospitals, and critical care units under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM ABHIM) scheme.

This has led to a reduction in out-of-pocket expenditure for patients from 63 per cent to 47 per cent due to accessible healthcare in their blocks and districts. Stressing the need to increase primary healthcare coverage, Paul underlined that the government would need help from private players in this endeavour.

Around 161,000 primary healthcare centres and sub-centres have already been converted into Health and Wellness Centres (HWC) before December 2022. "These HWCs are working in the direction of providing comprehensive primary healthcare. We intend to increase their scope to provide palliative, mental health, and geriatric care as well," he added.

Also Read

Indians will spend more on online gaming than on films by 2025: EY-Ficci

Manufacturing sentiment positive in first quarter, shows Ficci survey

Man of priorities: Ficci, family biz and food, Panda has his focus clear

The Ficci-Frames diary

India to have 87% EVs by 2047 with policy boost: FICCI-YES Bank report

DCGI approves MSD India's drug KEYTRUDA for breast cancer in adult patients

Children infected with Omicron variant remain infectious for 3 days: Study

Without whole-genome sequencing, a treatable TB epidemic is a challenge

Drug regulatory reforms for improving quality

Zydus appoints Punit Patel as President & CEO for North American Operations

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Human Resources Healthcare sector Ficci Survey

First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 10:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon