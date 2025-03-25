Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 08:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / AIIMS Delhi to install India's first indigenously built MRI machine by Oct

AIIMS Delhi to install India's first indigenously built MRI machine by Oct

The project will be run under a partnership with the Society for Applied Microwave Electronic Engineering and Research (SAMEER)

Aiims New Delhi, All India Institute of Medical Science

A senior official from AIIMS, New Delhi, added that the 1.5 tesla MRI machine is expected to be installed in another seven months, or by October this year. | Image: Wikimedia commons

BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 8:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, on Tuesday announced that it is set to install the country’s first indigenously developed magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine by October this year.
 
The project will be run under a partnership with the Society for Applied Microwave Electronic Engineering and Research (SAMEER), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.
 
Commenting on the development, PH Rao, director general, SAMEER, said that the body is waiting for permission for clinical and human trials, as the country currently does not have a mechanism to validate the machine for standards within the country.
 
 
A senior official from AIIMS, New Delhi, added that the 1.5 tesla MRI machine is expected to be installed in another seven months, or by October this year.
 
This comes even as the Centre is pushing for indigenous innovations to reduce import dependency in medical devices.

Also Read

PremiumIPO

Rs 80,000 crore monetisation plan in works under PowerMin's NMP 2.0

PremiumMajority of the larger balanced advantage funds (BAFs) raised their equity exposure in October after trimming the allocation in the previous months. However, in most cases, the equity exposure remained closer to their respective multi-year low levels

Balanced advantage fund equity exposure off lows as valuations improve

IPL 2025 today's match: Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) Live cricket score updates on March 25 from Ahmedabad

GT vs PBKS LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Iyer hits 50 to get Punjab Kings back on front foot

Paytm

Fintech major Paytm asks merchants to cut ties with third-party platforms

PremiumDharavi Redevelopment Project

Dharavi redevelopment project nears end, 63,000 tenements surveyed

 
Currently, around 80 to 85 per cent of India's medical device requirements are met through imports.
 
In the financial year (FY) 2023-24, the nation’s medical device import bill reached Rs 68,885 crore, a 13 per cent increase from Rs 61,179 crore in FY23.
 
“The partnership aims to reduce treatment costs and reliance on imported medical devices,” an AIIMS official said.
 
While the Meity’s research body will be trialling the machine in the coming months, several companies such as Chennai-headquartered Fischer Medical Ventures and Bengaluru-based Voxelgrids Innovations have claimed to have developed made-in-India MRI machines previously.
 
Both companies could not be contacted for a comment.
 

More From This Section

ICMR, drones, health, Aiims

ICMR deploys drones for cornea transport in breakthrough eye-care move

World Tuberculosis Day 2025

World Tuberculosis Day 2025: History, significance, theme, symptoms, & more

PremiumMounjaro, ELI Lilly

Booster shot: Mounjaro may emerge as a sweet pill for Eli Lilly in India

Mounjaro, ELI Lilly

Weight-loss drug Mounjaro now available in India: All you need to know

medicine

Essential drug price cuts saved patients Rs 3,788 crore a year: Govt

Topics : AIIMS MRI technology healthcare

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 8:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayGT vs PBKS LIVE ScoreBihar Board 12th Toppers ListBihar Board 12 Toppers Prize MoneyBSEB Bihar Board 12th Results 2025IPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon