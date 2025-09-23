Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 05:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Health / Trump questioned Hep B birth dose. Indian doctors say it's essential

Trump questioned Hep B birth dose. Indian doctors say it's essential

Trump suggested delaying the Hep B vaccine, but Indian experts say the birth dose is proven safe, essential, and the best defence against mother-to-child infection in the country

US President Donald Trump questioned the timing of the Hepatitis B vaccine, a stance strongly refuted by Indian doctors. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 5:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

At a White House press conference on Tuesday morning (Indian Standard Time), US President Donald Trump questioned the long-standing practice of giving newborns the Hepatitis B vaccine at birth, suggesting the shot should be delayed until later in childhood. His remarks have sparked alarm among public health experts worldwide, who warn that delaying the vaccine could expose infants to preventable, lifelong risks.
 
In India, doctors countered Trump’s claims, stressing that the birth dose of the Hepatitis B vaccine is non-negotiable. Paediatricians and hepatology experts say giving the vaccine within 24 hours of birth is the most effective way to block mother-to-child transmission, which otherwise carries a 90 per cent risk of leading to chronic infection, cirrhosis, and liver cancer.
 

What is Hepatitis B and why is it dangerous?

Hepatitis B is a viral infection that attacks the liver. Left untreated, it can lead to cirrhosis, liver failure, and even liver cancer. India alone has an estimated 40 million carriers, according to media reports, many of whom did not even know they were infected because the disease often stays silent until it causes serious damage.
 
As Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, convener of the Research Cell at the Kerala State IMA, puts it: “Hepatitis B is one of the most common causes of liver disease and cancer worldwide. The vaccine has clearly reduced the impact, and giving it at birth prevents the infection from becoming chronic.”

Why is the vaccine given so soon after birth?

According to Dr Jayadevan, if a mother carries the Hepatitis B virus, the baby can be exposed to her blood and body fluids during childbirth. Research shows that as many as 90 per cent of babies infected at birth will go on to develop chronic Hepatitis B.

Dr S Sachidananda Kamath, paediatrician and former president of the Indian Academy of Paediatrics, explains, “The first Hepatitis B vaccine dose is given at birth, ideally within 24 hours, to prevent transmission. This birth dose is considered non-negotiable by paediatricians.”
 
In contrast, adults who get infected later in life have only a 5–10 per cent chance of chronic infection. That’s why doctors don’t wait to shield the baby right away. “We give the first exposure to Hep B to baby in the form of antibodies.”

What happens if we delay the vaccine, as Trump suggested?

Delaying the vaccine in India means leaving newborns wide open to infection during their most vulnerable stage. As Dr Kamath warns, the baby could pick up the virus not just at birth but also through household exposure or unsafe injections in early childhood. Once infected early, the risk of lifelong disease skyrockets.

Are mothers screened for Hep B in India?

“Not really,” said Dr Kamath. In most government hospitals and small clinics in India, pregnant women are not routinely tested for Hepatitis B, according to Dr Kamath.
 
Only large private hospitals and urban tertiary centres regularly screen expecting mothers.
 
This means a lot of women carry the virus without knowing it. And because you cannot tell who is positive, the safest strategy endorsed by both the Indian Academy of Paediatrics and the National Immunisation Programme is to vaccinate every newborn within 24 hours — no exceptions.

Is the Hep B vaccine safe?

Both experts are clear: yes. Dr Jayadevan sums it up: “Giving Hepatitis B vaccine early in life is conclusively proven to reduce risk. It has no risks. But if the child is not vaccinated and gets infected early, the danger of chronic infection is very high.”

What global health bodies recommend

The World Health Organization (WHO) and Unicef also back this up, recommending the universal birth dose within 24 hours as the most effective way to stop transmission in countries like India.  For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

