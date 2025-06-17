Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 10:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's active Covid-19 cases dip below 7,000; 1 death reported in 24 hrs

India's active Covid-19 cases dip below 7,000; 1 death reported in 24 hrs

India Covid-19 update: The single fatality was a 44-year old female from Maharashtra who had a chronic liver problem

Karnataka recorded the most number of fresh Covid-19 cases with 105 new infections (Photo: AdobeStock)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s active Covid-19 caseload saw a significant decline, falling to 6,836 on Tuesday, down from 7,264 the previous day. One death was reported in the past 24 hours, according to latest data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
 
The single fatality was a 44-year old female from Maharashtra who had a chronic liver problem.
 

India is currently witnessing a rise in Covid-19 cases, attributed to emerging subvariants including LF.7, XFG, JN.1, and the recently identified NB.1.8.1.

State-wise update: Karnataka sees spike in cases

 
Karnataka recorded the most number of fresh Covid-19 cases with 105 new infections, taking its toll to 696. However, Kerala continues to report the highest number of active Covid-19 cases at 1,659, followed by Gujarat with 1,248. Maharashtra and Delhi reported 512 and 555 active cases, respectively.
 
Kerala also saw the largest single-day drop, with 261 fewer cases in the past 24 hours, while Gujarat reported a decline of 185 cases.
 
State Active Cases New Cases (Last 24 Hours) Deaths (Last 24 Hours)
Kerala 1,659 -261 0
Maharashtra 512 -28 1
Gujarat 1,248 -185 0
Delhi 555 -94 0
Rajasthan 251                            +29                                0
Karnataka 696 +105 0
Tamil Nadu 222 +2 0

Northeast steps up Covid-19 vigil as first case recorded

Nagaland reported its first Covid-19 case of the year, with a Dimapur resident testing positive. The mildly symptomatic patient is under home isolation and being monitored, according to Health Director Mereninla Senlem.
 
Health authorities noted that current Covid-19 variants are mild, with symptoms like fever, cough, and sore throat usually resolving without hospitalisation. The public has been urged not to panic and to maintain Covid-appropriate behaviour. 
 
In Manipur, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla chaired a review meeting on state preparedness following recent Union Health Ministry directives. The meeting focused on protective gear, oxygen supply, ICU and isolation facilities, essential drugs, and readiness challenges.
 
Meanwhile, the Sikkim Education Department has asked all schools and hostels to adopt precautionary measures. Heads of institutions have been directed to monitor the health of students and staff, isolate symptomatic students during exams, and suspend affected classes for sanitisation if cases rise.

Experts advise targeted boosters

Health experts have advised against a mass Covid-19 booster drive, recommending instead a focused approach for high-risk groups such as the elderly, immunocompromised, and those with chronic illnesses.
 
They attribute the current resilience to widespread hybrid immunity from past infections and vaccinations, suggesting that additional doses for the general public are unnecessary for now. 
 
Authorities continue to stress Covid-appropriate behaviour—masking, hand hygiene, and avoiding crowds.
 
The Centre has urged states and UTs to stay alert, while doctors emphasise distinguishing Covid-19 from other seasonal viruses with similar symptoms. 
 

Coronavirus Coronavirus News COVID-19 Health with BS Healthcare in India

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

