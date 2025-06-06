Friday, June 06, 2025 | 03:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Health / NB.1.8.1 Covid-19 variant makes up 10% cases globally: Should you worry?

NB.1.8.1 Covid-19 variant makes up 10% cases globally: Should you worry?

Fatigue, cough and a runny nose may be more than a cold as NB.1.8.1 spreads-here's how serious it is, how it spreads, and what vaccines still protect against

vaccine for patient

Vigilance over panic - mild symptoms, but fast spread defines NB.1.8.1. (Photo: Freepik)

Sarjna Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 3:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Just when many believed Covid-19 was in the rear-view mirror, a new variant has quietly gained ground. NB.1.8.1, first detected in China in January 2025, now accounts for one in ten Covid-19 cases globally—up from just one in forty a month ago. It has spread across twenty-two countries so far.
 
What is NB.1.8.1 variant?
 
According to the World Health Organization, NB.1.8.1 is among several fast-evolving Omicron-lineage variants. From January to May 2025, global dominance shifted from XEC to LP.8.1, with NB.1.8.1 now surging rapidly.
 
The WHO has classified NB.1.8.1 as a Variant Under Monitoring due to its rise in prevalence and potential public health implications. Officials stress that while vigilance is crucial, there is no cause for alarm. Vaccination remains the best protection against severe illness and death.
 
 
How NB.1.8.1 behaves and how severe it really is

NB.1.8.1 is a sublineage of the Omicron JN.1 family. It carries similar characteristics—high transmissibility, but mostly mild to moderate illness. It also includes new mutations on the spike protein, which may enhance its ability to spread and evade immunity.
So far, there is no evidence to suggest NB.1.8.1 causes more severe disease, hospitalisations or death compared to previous variants.
 
NB.1.8.1 symptoms: What to watch for
  Common symptoms include:
  • Dry, persistent cough
  • Runny or blocked nose
  • Fatigue and general body aches
  • Sore throat
  • Fever or chills
  • Headache or hoarseness in some cases
Many report being able to go about daily activities but feel unusually tired and sluggish.
 
Are vaccines still effective against NB.1.8.1?
 
Updated vaccines, including the latest Omicron-targeted boosters, are designed to protect against the JN.1 family. While they may not prevent all infections, they continue to reduce the risk of hospitalisation and severe outcomes.
 
Expert guidance includes:
  • If you are over sixty, have chronic health conditions or are immunocompromised, get a booster if it has been more than six months since your last dose
  • If you are healthy and under sixty, no new dose is required at present
  • Use masks in public transport and crowded indoor spaces
How to manage NB.1.8.1 symptoms at home
 
In most cases, NB.1.8.1 does not require hospitalisation.
Here is what helps:
  • Rest and stay well hydrated
  • Use paracetamol or other over-the-counter medications for fever or aches
  • Recovery generally takes five to seven days
If you are elderly or immunocompromised, speak to your doctor early. Antiviral medication is most effective within five days of the onset of symptoms.
 
Warning signs: When to seek emergency help
  Seek urgent medical care if you experience any of the following:
  • Difficulty breathing
  • Chest pain or tightness
  • Confusion or trouble staying awake
  • Severe dizziness or fainting
Do not panic, but stay informed
  Experts believe NB.1.8.1 will follow a familiar seasonal pattern seen with earlier variants—periodic surges during winter and summer months. Most infections remain mild. Vaccines continue to work. Keep an eye on symptoms, isolate if unwell, and consult your doctor when in doubt.
 
For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS
This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 3:12 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon