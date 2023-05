India records 1,272 new Covid-19 infections, active cases dip to 15,515

India has logged 1,272 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have dipped to 15,515, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,770 with three deaths. While two deaths were reported from Punjab, one was from West Bengal, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,80,674)



The active cases now comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.78 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,33,389 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Also Read Maharashtra sees 722 Covid-19 cases, 3 fatalities; active tally at 5,549 India logs 169 new Covid-19 infections, active case tally rises to 2,016 India logs 456 new Covid-19 infections, active case tally rises to 3,406 India records 656 new Covid-19 infections in a day; active tally declines India's daily Covid tally crosses 800 after 126 days, active cases at 5,389 Covid highlighted need for more robust health architecture: Mandaviya WHO declares end to viral disease 'mpox' public health emergency Delhi logs 77 fresh Covid cases, 1 death; positivity rate pegged at 3.43% Maharashtra logs 154 fresh Covid cases, 1 death; active tally down to 1,423 Mumbai reports 47 new Covid-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 409