Delhi logs 77 fresh Covid cases, 1 death; positivity rate pegged at 3.43%

Delhi on Wednesday recorded 75 fresh Covid-19 infections with a positivity rate of 3.43 per cent and one fatality, according to data shared by the city government's Health department

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Coronavirus

2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 10:14 PM IST
Delhi on Wednesday recorded 75 fresh Covid-19 infections with a positivity rate of 3.43 per cent and one fatality, according to data shared by the city government's Health department.

With this, Delhi's case tally climbed to 20,40,304 and the death toll rose to 26,649, it said.

The fresh cases emerged from 2,186 tests conducted the previous day, the bulletin stated.

The number of active cases stood at 541, of which 397 patients were in home isolation, according to the bulletin.

On Tuesday, Delhi logged 77 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.27 per cent and two fatalities linked to the infection.

Delhi recorded 37 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.89 per cent and two Covid-linked deaths on Monday.

The national capital logged 119 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 5.5 per cent and three Covid-linked deaths on Sunday.

It saw 113 cases with a positivity rate of 8.21 per cent and three Covid-linked deaths on Saturday.

On Friday, the city reported 142 cases with a positivity rate of 5.43 per cent and one Covid-linked death and added 199 cases with a positivity rate of 7.07 per cent along with three Covid-linked deaths on Thursday.

Only 88 of the 7,976 COVID-19 beds at hospitals in the national capital are occupied, according to the latest bulletin.

The number of cases in Delhi had dropped to zero on January 16 for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic. However, the city has witnessed a spurt in fresh cases over the past month.

On April 11, mock drills were conducted in Delhi hospitals to ascertain their preparedness to deal with any eventuality.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coronavirus Delhi Death toll

First Published: May 10 2023 | 11:28 PM IST

