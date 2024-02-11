India witnesses decline in vector-borne tropical diseases in last 2 years

Despite the global challenges posed by Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) where over 1 billion people globally impacted, India has seen a decline in major vector-borne diseases such as Lymphatic Filariasis (LF) by (Elephantiasis, Haathipaon), Leishmaniasis (Kala-Azar), Dengue, and Chikungunya, showed data from the National Centre for Vector-Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC).

NTDs are a diverse group of tropical infections that typically affect the marginally low-income groups.

NCVBDC numbers reveal a downward trend in these diseases over the past few years, indicating successful control efforts.

For example, Leishmaniasis cases declined from 1,276 in 2021 to 520 in 2023 (till September). Similarly, Chikungunya cases dropped from 11,890 in 2021 to 3,711 in 2023 (till September), while dengue cases dropped to 94,198 in 2023 from 193,245 in 2021.

Speaking on this Manju Rahi, Director, of Vector Control Research Centre, ICMR stated “Lymphatic Filariasis is a unique challenge as it leads to chronic debilitating conditions like lymphedema and hydrocoele, which remain even after the disease is treated. As of 2022, 550,000 Lymphoedema cases and 150, 000 hydrocoele cases were present in India. Therefore, LF requires enhanced surveillance, and proactive and preventive strategies like Mass Drug Administration (MDA) to prevent chronic manifestations and disability development.”

Data from National Centre for Vector-Borne Diseases Control also revealed that the cases of the vector-borne NTDs in India, from 2021 through 2023 (Up to 13 September) such as leishmaniasis a parasitic infection causing skin sores, have shown a 59.2 per cent decline from 1,276 cases in 2021 to 520 cases in 2023. Similarly, mosquito-borne illnesses such as dengue and chikungunya also declined by 51.3 per cent and 68.8 per cent respectively in the same period.

Last August, the government of India while inaugurating the second phase of the Annual Nationwide Mass Drug Administration initiative announced its plans to eradicate Lymphatic Filariasis which is a parasitic disease caused by microscopic, thread-like worms completely by 2027, surpassing the global target by three years.

The Mass Drug Administration (MDA) initiative commenced in 2004 and initially employed a single dose of Diethylcarbamazine citrate (DEC). In 2007, the strategy evolved with the co-administration of DEC and Albendazole. Subsequently 2018, Triple Drug Therapy (IDA), comprising DEC, Albendazole, and Ivermectin, was introduced in five selected districts. As the elimination target draws near, the focus has shifted to encompassing all remaining districts yet to achieve elimination under the IDA protocol. The Annual MDA involves administering a single dose of DEC and Albendazole to eligible individuals aged 5 years or more (excluding pregnant women, children below 2 years, and seriously ill individuals), aiming to interrupt the transmission of the disease.

Speaking on this AP Dash, Vice Chancellor of the Central University of Tamil Nadu stated, “India's progress in eliminating NTDs has been commendable, with concerted efforts targeting specific diseases like Lymphatic Filariasis (LF), Visceral Leishmaniasis (Kala Azar), and Leprosy. LF elimination efforts have been particularly successful through Mass Drug Administration (MDA) programmes, where free-of-cost preventive medicines are administered door-to-door by health workers. In the case of Visceral Leishmaniasis, there has been a remarkable decline of over 94 per cent in cases since 2014, indicating substantial progress toward elimination. Efforts to combat leprosy have also seen advancements, although challenges remain in reaching remote and marginalised populations.”

"Vector-borne NTDs like dengue and chikungunya are spreading nationwide, penetrating peri-urban and rural areas. This can be attributed to changing behaviours in areas where penetration of plastic use has increased, alongside poor clearance of waste. The risk map for dengue and chikungunya is expanding, while Kala Azar is reported in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, with sporadic cases in Sikkim and Kerala. Lymphatic Filariasis remains endemic in 20 states, with endemic districts rising from 328 in 2021 to 333 in 2023," Rahi further added.





Vector-borne NTD 2021 2022 2023

(upto 17th September) Leishmaniasis 1276 818 520 Dengue 193245 233251 94198 Chikungunya 11890 8067 3711 As per the World Health Organization (WHO), NTDs are caused by a variety of pathogens including viruses, bacteria, parasites, fungi and toxins. NTDs affect more than 1 billion people worldwide, while the number of people requiring NTD interventions both preventive and curative stands around 1.6 billion.