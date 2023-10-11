close
Adobe unveils three AI-based Firefly models and new Creative Cloud features

Among the new utilities that the new Firefly models bring is the ability to generate Vector graphics using text prompts in Illustrator

Adobe Firefly models, Adobe Firefly Image 2, Adobe Firefly vector, Firefly Design, Adobe illustrator, Adobe express, adobe Lightroom, new AI based Adobe features, Image generation

Adobe Illustrator can now use Firefly Vector model based AI image generation techniques to create vector graphics

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 1:00 PM IST
Adobe has unveiled three new generative artificial intelligence models under its Firefly branding – Firefly Image 2 Model, Firefly Vector Model, and Firefly Design Model at the Adobe MAX 2023 conference. It also introduced new AI-based features across Adobe’s Creative Cloud applications, including Adobe Illustrator, Lightroom, Premier Pro, and After Effects.
The American software development company said that the new Firefly Image 2 model is capable of generating higher quality imagery by rendering humans more accurately and by enhancing text alignments.
Detailing the Firefly Vector model, Adobe said it uses AI-based image generation techniques to create vector graphics that can be used within its Adobe Illustrator software. It would allow creators to generate logos, icons, website graphics, and more using the ‘Text-to-Vector Graphic’ feature in the application. The illustrator also gets new Mockup, Retype and Share for Review tools.
With regard to the Firefly Design Model, Adobe said it can be used to generate poster templates, invites and flyers directly within the Adobe Express application. The Express application also gets the Generative Fill option to insert, remove or replace objects in any image using text prompts.
Other notable features announced by Adobe include AI-powered Lens Blur and HDR optimisation options in Adobe Lightroom along with text-based editing and motion improvements in Adobe Premiere Pro and After effects. Adobe said it has added an option to allow creators to publish video on Facebook and YouTube directly from the Premiere Pro and After Effects.

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 1:00 PM IST

