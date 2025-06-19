Kidney cancer risk: Doctor-approved prevention tips for every age

If you’re in your 20s or 30s, it’s possible that you are not worried about kidney cancer. After all, it’s often seen as an “older person’s disease”. However, many of the risk factors for kidney cancer begin building up much earlier in life. Think weight gain from sedentary desk jobs, endless cups of sugary tea or coffee, or popping painkillers for headaches and back aches. The habits you form now can stack the odds for or against your future health.
Dr Mohit Khirbat, Consultant, Nephrology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, said, “Kidney cancer is among the top ten most common cancers globally, and many of its risk factors are related to lifestyle choices you’re making today.”
He added that your kidneys do more than just filter waste. “They regulate blood pressure, manage electrolytes, and keep your entire system in balance. So protecting them now pays off in more ways than one,” he said.
What everyday habits put your kidneys at risk?
- Sitting too much
- Smoking
- Sugary hydration
“Building a sustainable, nutrient-rich diet and staying active, even just 30 minutes a day, can significantly cut down your risk,” says Dr Khirbat.
He further warned that taking painkillers regularly can also be dangerous. He said, “Many of us reach for ibuprofen or other painkillers when headaches, cramps, or back pain strike. But excessive use of these drugs can impair kidney function over time. If you are experiencing pain frequently, talk to your doctor instead of popping a painkiller. You may be masking an underlying issue or overloading your kidneys unknowingly.”
Also Read
Tips for those in their 20s and 30s
- Quit smoking (or don’t start)
- Stay hydrated, skip sugary drinks
- Move every hour, even if it’s just a short walk
- Eat for nourishment, not just convenience
- Go easy on over-the-counter painkillers
- Know your blood pressure and sugar levels
- Listen to your body, and get checked if something feels off
In your 40s and 50s
Once you hit your 40s and 50s, routine health checks aren’t optional, especially if your job is mostly sedentary. Keep an eye on:
- Blood pressure: High BP is closely linked to kidney damage and cancer risk
- Blood sugar levels: Diabetes can silently damage kidney function over years
- Creatinine and eGFR: These are key kidney function indicators often included in regular blood panels
Dr Khirbat notes, “Even without symptoms, regular screening can catch early dysfunction, especially if you have a family history of kidney disease or cancer.”
What warning signs should never be ignored?
Here are a few red flags you shouldn’t ignore:
- Blood in your urine (even once)
- Unexplained weight loss
- Persistent fatigue
- Lower back pain (not linked to injury)
- Night sweats or fevers
“Don’t wait till your 60s to think about your kidneys. Whether you’re 25 or 45, simple lifestyle shifts, staying active, avoiding smoking, eating clean, and staying on top of check-ups, go a long way in lowering your cancer risk,” said Dr Khirbat.
For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.