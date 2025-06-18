Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 08:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / Pune scientists isolating Covid sub-variants behind India's new cases

Pune scientists isolating Covid sub-variants behind India's new cases

The move to identify the current sub-variants will help in assessing vaccine effectiveness and whether a new vaccine is needed, said Dr Naveen Kumar of the NIV

scientist, scientific lab

Currently, two monovalent Omicron-based vaccines are available: Biological E's Corbivax and Serum Institute of India's COVOVAX (Photo/Pexels)

Aman Sahu New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid the recent rise of new Covid cases in India, the National Institute of Virology (NIV) on Wednesday said it is conducting genome sequencing and isolating four new sub-variants of the Omicron virus that are believed to be responsible for the new outbreak.
 
Genome sequencing is the process of determining the complete DNA sequence of an organism, giving scientists information about the reproduction, evolution and functions of the organism.
 
This effort will help in assessing vaccine effectiveness and whether a new vaccine needs to be developed, said Dr Naveen Kumar, director of the Pune-based NIV, which operates under the aegis of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
 
 
An upsurge of Covid cases has been reported since the second week of April this year, beginning in southeast Asia.
 
"Scientists at NIV are doing monitoring, genome sequencing and isolating the new variants. The strain which was circulating in Singapore was also found in India five to six weeks ago," Dr Kumar said. "Isolation is important to replace the existing vaccine strain if at all it is required. Whether or not this needs to be replaced is something which is to be critically analysed based on the severity of the disease. So far, it appears that the strains are not much severe. However, the decision of making a new vaccine using the currently circulating strains is taken by policymakers after extensive discussion."

Also Read

Covid, coronavirus, Sars-CoV-2

India's active Covid-19 caseload drops to 6,483; 4 deaths reported

Covid-19 India, Covid-19 mini-wave, seasonal Covid spike, covid test

Covid-19 cases dip again: Was this mini-wave just a seasonal bump?

Covid, coronavirus, Sars-CoV-2, covid testing

India's active Covid-19 cases dip below 7,000; 1 death reported in 24 hrs

Covid-19, Covid, Coronavirus

India sees 11 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, active cases drop to 7,264

Covid-19 India 2025, Covid-19 surge India, active Covid cases India, coronavirus, masking

10 Covid deaths reported in India in 24 hours, active cases drop to 7,383

 
Kumar said that after genome sequencing of samples across India, four sub-variants of Omicron - LF.7, XFG, JN.1.16 and NB.1.8.1 - have been found. Genomic analysis revealed that the surge was due to the JN.1.16 sub-lineage of the Omicron variant, and since May, it was replaced by the XFG (LF.7 and LP.81.2) recombinant variant.
 
Whole genome sequences have been submitted to the Indian Biological Data Centre and the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data, Kumar said.
 
Currently, two monovalent Omicron-based vaccines are available: Biological E's Corbivax and Serum Institute of India's COVOVAX.
 
Covid cases in India
 
The Covid caseload in the country saw a marginal dip on Wednesday, with 6,483 active cases compared to 6,837 cases on Tuesday.
 
Since 1 January, 113 deaths due to Covid-19 have been reported, primarily among individuals with pre-existing conditions.
 
Kerala has seen the steepest dip in caseload; however, it remains the most-affected state, followed by Gujarat, Karnataka and Delhi, according to data released by the Ministry of Health.
 
Medical experts believe that the current upsurge in cases is a ‘mini wave’, as the virus is behaving more like a seasonal flu now. They also believe that such seasonal flus will become more common in the near future.
 

More From This Section

heart health, foods for heart health

Heart-smart eating: Diet tips to lower risk of sudden cardiac arrest

stomachache

Is that stomach pain pancreatitis? How to know when to see a doctor

mental health at work, workplace mental health, employee mental well-being,

Mental health at work: 7 expert-backed strategies to make a difference

sleep apnoea

Global warming may make sleep apnoea worse and widespread, warns study

Rain, Delhi Rains, New Delhi Rains, Monsoon

Common monsoon diseases: How to stay protected through the rainy season

Topics : Coronavirus News COVID-19 Scientists

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 7:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesImmigrant Leave USRSOS 10th 12th Result 2025Arisinfra Solutions IPOLatest News LIVEOswal Pumps IPODividend TodayUKPSC Admit Card 2025Agniveer GD Admit Card 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon