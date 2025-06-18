Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 01:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mental health at work: 7 expert-backed strategies to make a difference

From flexible work hours to empathetic leadership, these expert strategies go beyond buzzwords to create mentally healthy workplaces that genuinely support teams

Mental health in the workplace refers to the psychological, emotional, and social well-being of employees within their work environment. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 12:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Smiling through back-to-back meetings, juggling deadlines, and quietly drowning in personal or professional challenges—we’ve all been there. And companies are beginning to acknowledge it. However, as “mental health at work” becomes a buzzword, many workplaces conduct wellness webinars and paste motivational posters, but how many genuinely take action that makes a real difference?
 
Experts say supporting mental health at work isn’t about ticking boxes—it’s about creating a culture where people feel safe, supported, and seen. Business Standard spoke to Dr Munia Bhattacharya, Senior Consultant, Clinical Psychology, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, and Dr Astik Joshi, Child, Adolescent & Forensic Psychiatrist, Fortis Hospital, New Delhi, to bring you tips that go beyond lip service.
 

1. Foster open conversations, not just policies

Creating a psychologically safe workplace begins with open communication. “Employees should feel safe talking about how they’re really doing,” said Dr Bhattacharya. “And this starts from the top—managers need to lead with empathy and authenticity.”
 
Train leaders to check in regularly, listen actively, and respond without judgment. Anonymous feedback channels can also help employees who are hesitant to speak openly.

2. Offer flexible work arrangements that respect real life

Rigid 9-to-5s are outdated—and often harmful. “Flexibility is not a luxury anymore; it’s essential,” said Dr Joshi. “Allowing employees to work remotely or adjust their schedules to fit personal needs can lower stress and boost productivity.”

Hybrid setups, shorter meetings, or simply permitting school pick-ups without guilt can have a meaningful impact.

3. Make wellness resources accessible and usable

Don’t just talk about wellness—embed it into the workday. Provide resources like mindfulness apps, set up quiet zones or meditation rooms, and introduce yoga or relaxation sessions during office hours. Encourage guilt-free use of leave.
 
“Even a short 10-minute guided meditation can recharge mental energy,” said Dr Bhattacharya.

4. Address stigma through education and visibility

Many employees still hesitate to ask for help due to stigma. “Normalise conversations about anxiety, depression, and burnout,” said Dr Joshi. Use newsletters, team huddles, and awareness drives to build understanding.
 
Ensure mental health support information is visible, clearly communicated, and promoted at all levels of the organisation.

5. Support employees during and after mental health leave

Support shouldn’t end when an employee returns to work. A thoughtful reintegration plan can be pivotal. “Employers should create Individualised Occupational Plans (IOPs) to ease employees back into work,” said Dr Bhattacharya.
 
These should consider workload, emotional readiness, and transition support—ensuring returning employees feel welcomed, not overwhelmed.

6. Actively help employees manage stress and workload

Unaddressed stress is a major threat to workplace mental health. “Encourage employees to be honest about when they’re overwhelmed,” said Dr Joshi. Help them set realistic expectations and reward effort, not just results.
 
Introduce the idea of “claiming time back” after stressful periods. Small gestures—like a surprise day off—can go a long way. 

7. Build a culture of kindness, fairness, and inclusivity

Mental health support is ultimately about culture. “Workplaces must be fundamentally fair, inclusive, and kind,” said Dr Bhattacharya. When people feel valued and respected, they thrive.
 
Performance improvement plans (PIPs) should be supportive, not punitive. Encourage peer support, and reinforce that asking for help is a strength—not a weakness.  For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

