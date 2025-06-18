Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Health / India's active Covid-19 caseload drops to 6,483; 4 deaths reported

India's active Covid-19 caseload drops to 6,483; 4 deaths reported

India Covid-19 update: Of the four deaths, two were reported in Maharashtra, while Kerala and Delhi accounted for one each

The country is currently witnessing a rise in infections driven by emerging subvariants, including LF.7, XFG, JN.1, and the newly detected NB.1.8.1. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India's active Covid-19 caseload dropped marginally to 6,483 on Wednesday, from 6,836 the previous day, according to the latest data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Four deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.
 
Of the four deaths, two were reported in Maharashtra, while Kerala and Delhi reported one each. All four individuals were elderly and had existing respiratory ailments and other chronic conditions.
 
The country is currently witnessing a rise in infections driven by emerging subvariants, including LF.7, XFG, JN.1, and the newly detected NB.1.8.1.

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

