The IMD said, "Heavy rain at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh and Delhi. Thunderstorms/lightning at isolated places throughout northwest India except Haryana."

Delhi's maximum temperature on Friday is expected to reach around 28 degrees Celsius, which is six degrees below the seasonal average, according to the meteorological department.

Delhi rains: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory

The Delhi Police on Friday said that certain areas in the national capital are experiencing waterlogging and advised people to avoid such routes.

The advisory stated that traffic is affected on NH-48 in the carriageway from Dhaula Kuan towards Mahipalpur due to waterlogging at GGR PDR. It further said that traffic movement is affected on Lala Lajpat Rai Marg in the carriageway from Kalkaji towards Defence Colony due to the overflow of sewer water near Paras Chowk.









IMD weather update: Monsoon rains in India

A depression near Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, about 40 km west-southwest of the city and 70 km west-northwest of Hardoi, is expected to continue its movement north-northeast over the next 24 hours. This system is likely to bring a break in the continuous rainfall over Delhi-NCR in the coming days, according to the IMD.

In addition to Delhi, states such as Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh are expected to receive rainfall over the next two to three days. Uttarakhand is likely to receive moderate to heavy showers between September 13 and 14, with isolated areas likely to witness extremely heavy rainfall.

Haryana is predicted to see light to moderate rain, with isolated heavy showers from September 13 to September 15. Meanwhile, both eastern and western parts of Uttar Pradesh are expected to receive heavy to extremely heavy rain during this period.

