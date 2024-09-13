Business Standard
Home / India News / Delhi faces severe waterlogging amid heavy rains, IMD issues 'orange' alert

Delhi faces severe waterlogging amid heavy rains, IMD issues 'orange' alert

Delhi rains: Heavy rainfall caused significant traffic disruptions and waterlogging in Delhi and the NCR region on Friday, leading the IMD to issue an 'orange' alert

Rain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon

Photo: PTI

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 9:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Various areas of Delhi-NCR received moderate to heavy rainfall on Friday morning, resulting in severe waterlogging in several locations across the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an "orange" alert, advising residents to "be prepared" for severe weather. Heavy rains are likely to persist through the weekend.

 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The weather department has warned of possible disruptions to transportation, including rail, road, and air travel, with power outages also expected.
 

The IMD said, "Heavy rain at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh and Delhi. Thunderstorms/lightning at isolated places throughout northwest India except Haryana."

More From This Section

arvind kejriwal

LIVE: Supreme Court to resume hearing on CM Kejriwal's pleas for bail, quashing CBI arrest today

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar says 75% of disengagement problems 'sorted out' with China

Homeowners

Here's how India's elite homeowners have now become slumdog millionaires

Audi, Audi logo

Nagpur Audi crash: CCTV footage of bar visited by BJP leader's son missing

MSRTC bus, buses

MSRTC reports profit of Rs 16 crore in August, first time in 9 years


Delhi's maximum temperature on Friday is expected to reach around 28 degrees Celsius, which is six degrees below the seasonal average, according to the meteorological department.

Delhi rains: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory


The Delhi Police on Friday said that certain areas in the national capital are experiencing waterlogging and advised people to avoid such routes.

The advisory stated that traffic is affected on NH-48 in the carriageway from Dhaula Kuan towards Mahipalpur due to waterlogging at GGR PDR. It further said that traffic movement is affected on Lala Lajpat Rai Marg in the carriageway from Kalkaji towards Defence Colony due to the overflow of sewer water near Paras Chowk.

 

IMD weather update: Monsoon rains in India


A depression near Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, about 40 km west-southwest of the city and 70 km west-northwest of Hardoi, is expected to continue its movement north-northeast over the next 24 hours. This system is likely to bring a break in the continuous rainfall over Delhi-NCR in the coming days, according to the IMD.

In addition to Delhi, states such as Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh are expected to receive rainfall over the next two to three days. Uttarakhand is likely to receive moderate to heavy showers between September 13 and 14, with isolated areas likely to witness extremely heavy rainfall.

Haryana is predicted to see light to moderate rain, with isolated heavy showers from September 13 to September 15. Meanwhile, both eastern and western parts of Uttar Pradesh are expected to receive heavy to extremely heavy rain during this period.

(With agency inputs)

Also Read

viral fever

Monsoon season health guide: Tips to prevent the spread of viral fevers

Delhi Rains, Rain

North India to see heavy rain for 4 days; IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi

Doctor, Medical, Health care

Health risks during rainy days; 5 effective tips to prevent illness

Rain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon

Monsoon in India: Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh face below-average rainfall

Taj Mahal, Clouds, Monsoon

Monsoon woes: Uneven rains bring floods in some parts, drought in others

Topics : Indian monsoon monsoons Monsoon in India IMD on rains IMD weather forecast IMD Waterlogging monsoon rainfall Monsoon rains Rainfall BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 9:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchGE T&D sharesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon