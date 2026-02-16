Monday, February 16, 2026 | 09:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Health / Nadda to launch key initiatives at India AI Summit on Tuesday

Nadda to launch key initiatives at India AI Summit on Tuesday

As a digital public good under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, it is designed to strengthen trust, transparency and quality assurance in health-AI deployment

JP Nadda, Nadda

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda. (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 9:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Health Minister J P Nadda will launch two key national initiatives, the Strategy for Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare for India (SAHI) and the Benchmarking Open Data Platform for Health AI (BODH), at the India AI Summit at Bharat Mandapam on Tuesday.

The SAHI is a national guidance framework to enable safe, ethical, evidence-based and inclusive adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) across India's healthcare system.

It aims to provide a strategic direction on governance, data stewardship, validation, deployment and monitoring of AI solutions, while supporting states and institutions in responsible adoption aligned with public health priorities, the health ministry said in a statement on Monday.

 

The BODH, developed by the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, in collaboration with the National Health Authority, is a privacy-preserving benchmarking platform that enables rigorous evaluation of AI models using diverse, real-world health data, without sharing underlying datasets, the ministry said.

As a digital public good under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, it is designed to strengthen trust, transparency and quality assurance in health-AI deployment.

Together, the SAHI and the BODH mark a significant step in India's journey towards building a robust, responsible and globally-competitive health-AI ecosystem, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 9:26 PM IST

